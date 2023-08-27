CSRD to implement notification system to contact residents impacted by north Shuswap wildfire

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the Scotch Creek fire department in an area impacted by the Bush Creek wildfire.

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it’s looking to start a notification system to get in touch with those affected by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD Emergency Operations Centre director, said during a Sunday public information meeting, the CSRD is looking to commence a personal notification system to start by tomorrow for affected residents.

“This will be our staff contacting residents that may have had their homes damaged in the fire and discussing what has happened and how that is going to look going forward,” said Sutherland.

The CSRD is also planning to open a resiliency centre in Salmon Arm to support affected residents, according to Sutherland.

“That will be designed to support the displaced residents now and well into the future, so that they can have the smoothest transition possible,” said Sutherland.

The estimated over 43,400-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Sutherland said public health concerns are requiring the CSRD to remove rotten foods as it's beginning to attract wildlife to the area.

“We've placed garbage bins at Scotch Creek Market, Celista fire hall, and the Ross Creek Store to facilitate the removal of that,” said Sutherland.

“We also have a larger plan going into next week to help the residents get that rotting food out of there.”

Sutherland said the CSRD won’t know when power will be restored to affected communities until next week at the earliest.

In the meantime, Squilax-Anglemont Road remains closed to the public, allowing BC Hydro crews to repair damaged or destroyed poles.

“We really want to get this road open, but we're waiting for it to be safe before we do,” said Sutherland.

The Holding Bridge is being opened by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in the evening between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., but will remain closed during the day as crews continue repairs.

Mike McCulley, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said with precipitation likely on its way to the region by Tuesday, the increased humidity and lower temperatures will allow for re-evaluated order and alert areas.

“It helps us to continue to re-evaluate those evacuation order, alerts areas — make the recommendations around fire safety to the Regional District,” said McCulley.

“And work as hard as we can to to try to get people back into their homes.”

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Warmer temperatures and light winds will likely bring more smoke as the Bush Creek East fire is expected to see increased fire behaviour over the coming days.

The estimated 43,406-hectare fire is impacting areas both east and west of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Casda Thomas, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said little growth and consistent fire behaviour has been observed on the blaze in recent days, but coming weather conditions could bring change.

“We are continuing to see an upward trend in the weather conditions. So seeing some warmer temperatures, possibly a little bit of wind,” said Thomas.

Weather conditions could bring more smoke out of the wildfire as the warming and drying trend continues into tomorrow.

Aircraft are expected to continue to be used to work the fire as long as conditions permit.

“So as long as the skies remain clear, then we are able to use our aircraft, and that has been the case over the last couple of days,” said Thomas.

Thomas said operational objectives have remained relatively consistent over the past several days, with crews working on guards in priority areas.

In Little Shuswap, crews are working from the top of the saddle into the Loakin Valley, east of Banshee Lake, with a guard already constructed and crews doing mop up and small-scale hand ignitions.

BCWS said it is monitoring properties on both sides of Adams Lake and is continuing to work with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to repair the Holding Bridge and clear Holding Road.

Personnel are working on building a combination of direct line with heavy equipment and indirect line between Scotch Creek and Lee Creek along the fire’s edge.

Small scale hand ignitions will take place to burn fuels, as helicopters and structure protection crews continue to work hot spots close to structures.

Heavy equipment has completed a machine line upslope of structures in Magna Bay and are continuing to work towards Ross Creek, as structure protection crews are continuing to work in Celista.

Crews are using direct attack tactics to fight the fire above English Road and through the Turtle Valley, working east, supported by heavy equipment and helicopters.

BCWS said small scale hand ignitions will take place along the fire’s edge to the south and east of Turtle Mountain.

As of Sunday morning, 209 wildland firefighters, 62 support staff, 79 pieces of heavy equipment and 105 structure protection personnel are assigned to the wildfire.

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

A BC Wildfire Service fire information officer says the process of getting people home after a wildfire is “not an easy orchestra to pull off,” especially as crews are seeing this year's drought conditions impacting fire behaviour and increasing hazards.

In a Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire update meeting on Saturday, officials from the emergency operations centre said crews are working hard to get areas impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire safe for residents to return, but noted this is a massive undertaking.

The wildfire, now estimated to be 43,406 hectares in size, is impacting areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Mike McCulley from BCWS said it’s important for people to be patient and understand how dangerous an area can be when a wildfire has passed through.

“It's not an easy orchestra to pull off, this notion of recovery and getting people home,” he said.

McCulley said BCWS’ main goal is to get a handle on the fire so people can return home, but crews are doing this in a very challenging climate — particularly considering current drought conditions.

“We’re seeing fire burn differently than we normally do, we’re seeing it burn deep into the ground. We’re seeing trees compromised in ways they normally aren’t. And what that means is we have to proceed with extreme caution,” he said.

He said as crews assess possible danger trees in wildfire-impacted areas, cedars can look sound and solid at first, but the tree will feel hot when touched.

“It's on fire on the inside. Those are things that we're not normally facing. And those are challenges that are really, really hard to manage in a situation like this,” McCulley said.

He noted when combined with things like downed power lines, hundreds of poles that need to replaced, and residue left over from the fire, it’s dangerous for crews and people to be around.

“Sadly, for my agency, we've had fatalities because of those conditions this year. And I say that so that people don't take this lightly.”

McCulley said Saturday the weather is warming, and increased fire behaviour is expected. Crews are continuing to reinforce guards and lines near communities on the southeast and northeast flanks, getting close as possible to the fire perimeter while conditions are favourable.

McCulley said BCWS is also planning for second sets of containment lines in some areas, “always looking at our backup plan” on the fire.

On Saturday, there were 132 wildland firefighters, 62 support staff, 104 structure protection personnel and 137 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the fire. About 17 helicopters are assigned to the Adams Lake complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

McCulley said the weather could pose more of a challenge in the coming days with a new system forecast to pass through on Tuesday. He said this could bring some wind, but there might be some rainfall as well.

McCulley said BCWS is planning ahead.

“We start to think about the fire we may have, not the fire we currently have. …We’ll be working as best as we can to face any of those challenges that may come,” McCulley said.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD emergency operations centre director, said the EOC has been sending supplies by barge between Eagle Bay and St. Ives in order to help residents in North Shuswap communities who are not under evacuation order, but who have main travel routes cut off due to the wildfire.

Sutherland said the EOC is also working to bring in garbage bins and freezer trucks to deal with rotting food in evacuated areas, noting wild animals have been drawn to the smell.

A recovery plan is being completed by the CSRD, and an online system has been set up to help North Shuswap residents find out what type of damages their properties may have incurred due to the wildfire.

The CSRD reported that at least 131 properties have been lost, with an additional 37 properties partially damaged by the fire. There are 11 properties in TNRD jurisdiction damaged by the Bush Creek blaze — structures on nine properties were destroyed altogether, while structures on two properties suffered damage.

Band officials for Skwlax te Secwepemculecw said Saturday 85 structures have been lost, and 13 partially damaged. About 139 structures have no damage.

Officials say these numbers are preliminary.