BCWS officer says drought-influenced fire behaviour challenges crews at Bush Creek

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Members of the Scotch Creek fire department in an area impacted by the Bush Creek wildfire.

A BC Wildfire Service fire information officer says the process of getting people home after a wildfire is “not an easy orchestra to pull off,” especially as crews are seeing this year's drought conditions impacting fire behaviour and increasing hazards.

In a Columbia Shuswap Regional District fire update meeting on Saturday, officials from the emergency operations centre said crews are working hard to get areas impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire safe for residents to return, but noted this is a massive undertaking.

The wildfire, now estimated to be 43,406 hectares in size, is impacting areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake, and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Mike McCulley from BCWS said it’s important for people to be patient and understand how dangerous an area can be when a wildfire has passed through.

“It's not an easy orchestra to pull off, this notion of recovery and getting people home,” he said.

McCulley said BCWS’ main goal is to get a handle on the fire so people can return home, but crews are doing this in a very challenging climate — particularly considering current drought conditions.

“We’re seeing fire burn differently than we normally do, we’re seeing it burn deep into the ground. We’re seeing trees compromised in ways they normally aren’t. And what that means is we have to proceed with extreme caution,” he said.

He said as crews assess possible danger trees in wildfire-impacted areas, cedars can look sound and solid at first, but the tree will feel hot when touched.

“It's on fire on the inside. Those are things that we're not normally facing. And those are challenges that are really, really hard to manage in a situation like this,” McCulley said.

He noted when combined with things like downed power lines, hundreds of poles that need to replaced, and residue left over from the fire, it’s dangerous for crews and people to be around.

“Sadly, for my agency, we've had fatalities because of those conditions this year. And I say that so that people don't take this lightly.”

McCulley said Saturday the weather is warming, and increased fire behaviour is expected. Crews are continuing to reinforce guards and lines near communities on the southeast and northeast flanks, getting close as possible to the fire perimeter while conditions are favourable.

McCulley said BCWS is also planning for second sets of containment lines in some areas, “always looking at our backup plan” on the fire.

On Saturday, there were 132 wildland firefighters, 62 support staff, 104 structure protection personnel and 137 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the fire. About 17 helicopters are assigned to the Adams Lake complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

McCulley said the weather could pose more of a challenge in the coming days with a new system forecast to pass through on Tuesday. He said this could bring some wind, but there might be some rainfall as well.

McCulley said BCWS is planning ahead.

“We start to think about the fire we may have, not the fire we currently have. …We’ll be working as best as we can to face any of those challenges that may come,” McCulley said.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD emergency operations centre director, said the EOC has been sending supplies by barge between Eagle Bay and St. Ives in order to help residents in North Shuswap communities who are not under evacuation order, but who have main travel routes cut off due to the wildfire.

Sutherland said the EOC is also working to bring in garbage bins and freezer trucks to deal with rotting food in evacuated areas, noting wild animals have been drawn to the smell.

A recovery plan is being completed by the CSRD, and an online system has been set up to help North Shuswap residents find out what type of damages their properties may have incurred due to the wildfire.

The CSRD reported that at least 131 properties have been lost, with an additional 37 properties partially damaged by the fire. There are 11 properties in TNRD jurisdiction damaged by the Bush Creek blaze — structures on nine properties were destroyed altogether, while structures on two properties suffered damage.

Band officials for Skwlax te Secwepemculecw said Saturday 85 structures have been lost, and 13 partially damaged. About 139 structures have no damage.

Officials say these numbers are preliminary.