Two new small wildfires discovered near Seymour Arm

Photo: BCWS Two new fires have been discovered burning near Seymour Arm.

Two new wildfires have been sparked near Seymour Arm at the northern end of Shuswap Lake.

According to the BC Wildfire Service map, the two new small fires were first discovered Friday afternoon, near Humamilt Lake.

The fire closest to Seymour Arm is burning approximately six kilometres from the small community, and it's been estimated at about 0.4 hectares in size. The other fire, estimated at one hectare, is about 12 km away Seymour Arm.

Both fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The Shuswap region has been hit particularly hard by wildfires this year, with the Bush Creek East wildfire in particular destroying at least 200 homes in the southwest corner of Shuswap Lake.

But Seymour Arm, located much farther north, has avoided any fire impacts this season so far.