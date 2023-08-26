CSRD downgrades evacuation order to alert for Sorrento, Little River area

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD A helicopter buckets near Sorrento.

UPDATE: 9:42 a.m.

Sorrento residents are able to return home as the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has lifted evacuation orders put in place for these properties due to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

On Friday afternoon, hours after the Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Sorrento was re-opened to traffic, the CSRD downgraded the evacuation order put in place for Sorrento and the Little River areas to an evacuation alert.

“Residents may choose to go home at this time,” the CSRD said. “The evacuation alert remains in effect.”

This includes all properties in Sorrento, 403 to 445 Little River Road in CSRD Electoral Area G, and 229 Trans Canada Highway in CSRD Electoral Area F.

BC Hydro has reestablished power to the area, according to the regional district.

The CSRD said the evacuation order for Skimikin remains in effect.

The 41,806-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

On Friday, the CSRD said at least 131 structures in its jurisdiction have been lost, with an additional 37 structures partially damaged by the fire.

“Significant damage to properties has occurred in the CSRD,” the regional district said in a statement.

The CSRD has launched an online tool to help its residents see the status of their properties. The regional district noted this is an initial assessment, and as active fires are burning in some areas, a more complete assessment is forthcoming.

On Friday, Skwlax te Secwepemculecw Kukpi7 Jamie Tomma announced 31 band homes were lost.

The TNRD said Thursday there were 11 properties in its jurisdiction damaged by the Bush Creek fire — structures on nine properties were destroyed altogether, while structures on two properties suffered damage.

The BC Wildfire Service said crews continue to make good headway on operational objectives, including danger tree assessment and falling, constructing guard, and directly attacking the fire in some areas.

While the weather has been favourable for crews over the past several days, a warming trend means BCWS is expecting more active fire and additional smoke coming from the Bush Creek fire.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The Bush Creek East wildfire’s irregular perimeter presents a particular challenge for crews fighting the blaze, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 41,806-hectare wildfire has impacted areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Mike McCulley, BCWS fire information officer, said in a video update Friday afternoon that crews have faced a couple of challenges this past week related to fighting the blaze — smoky skies grounded aircraft for much of the week, but the uneven fire perimeter also “causes some really big challenges.”

“Anytime you see a fire that shaped somewhat like this, with these running tentacles and these long reaches and these fingers, these are very challenging fires for us to fight.” McCulley said.

“Putting a fire crew in a bay that's surrounded by fire is very difficult. We won't do it if it's not safe. We're always looking out for entrapment — our crews are by far our top priority.”

McCulley said the wildfire hasn’t grown in the last 72 hours, thanks to cooler weather and higher humidity. He said increasingly longer nights will also give crews an advantage.

However, fire behaviour is expected to pick up as temperatures of up to 30 C are expected later on the weekend. He said 113 structure protection personnel, 101 wildland firefighters, and over 100 pieces of heavy equipment were working hard Friday on various flanks of the fire, “trying to capitalize on the weather.”

Since smoke has lifted, several helicopters have been supporting ground crews.

According to BCWS, crews and equipment are “making good ground” on their objectives.

Guard has been constructed in Little Shuswap, with crews doing mop-up and small-scale hand ignitions to remove fuel.

Properties on both sides of Adams Lake are being monitored, with BCWS working with the ministry of transportation and infrastructure to clear Holding Road. Crews are still mopping up above cabins.

In Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, unit crews worked to build a line along the fire’s edge, above the community. This work was supported by helicopters with buckets, while structure protection personnel are working spots close to structures.

A machine line is being constructed upslope of structures in Magna Bay, while structure protection works in Celista assisted by helicopters.

Crews are working to build a guard to the east of Sorrento with heavy equipment.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, BC Hydro service has now been restored to much of Scotch Creek.

McCulley said he will sometimes get asked why people don’t see wildland firefighters on the ground beside their home. He pointed to the mapped perimeter of the fire, with its long fingers and tentacles “that can find the fuel and the terrain they like when they get the wind and the weather that they like.”

“Often, our crews are there, working on the risk which might not be right next to you,” he said.

“It might not be the stump smoking across the field from you or in your yard. The risk would be a large head of fire picking up from a flank and taking a big run.”

He said this tactic is called an indirect attack.

“We’re always prioritizing those areas. But often our crews are out there, they’re just not where your eyes can see them,” McCulley said.

"They're working on it — really hard work out on the big flank, sort of distant from where you are, but where the risks to your property is most. I just wanted to paint a picture that sometimes the risk isn't what you can see, the risk can be quite farther away as fire grows and builds intensity.”