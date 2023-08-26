Kukpi7 who narrowly escaped wildfire by boat is thankful all band members are safe

Kukpi7 Jamie Tomma was trapped with his two brothers under a bridge when the Bush Creek East wildfire hit Skwlax te Secwepemculecw on Little Shuswap Lake.

Tomma said the three men didn't have time to get to their vehicles, so they ran for the river.

"We were stuck on by the river bank and it looked bleak, things looked bleak. This might be it. We came to peace with that," Tomma said.

"Sounded just like a war zone, looked like a war zone. It wasn't a couple of embers — it was a shower. It was a shower of embers and we can hear the community explode."

The three men watched homes burn as they were rescued by boat, driven by "two brave boys" from the Adams Lake band.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Tomma said Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, formerly known as the Little Shuswap Lake Band, has lost at least 31 homes, including his own.

Only one of the brothers’ homes was left standing.

"People told me I'm one of the lucky ones, I got a home to go back to," said Ron Tomma.

"I don't consider myself lucky at all when I know my band hasn't got a home to go to. I don't want to go back home. Be too lonely without my people there."

The gas station is gone, as well as some adjacent office space and four rental suites. However, Tomma said some major community infrastructure has survived, including the band office, the fire hall and the community wellness centre.

The Quaaout Lodge is still standing, along with the golf course — although the trees have burned down.

Most importantly, every band member has been accounted for.

Tomma said in the immediate aftermath of the fire's destructive run, all community members were accounted for except for one person. The whole band was worried.

"Monday morning, we got word they were located. They just didn't answer their cell phone. But everybody cheered," he said.

"Yeah, we lost houses. But the important thing, that house doesn't become a home unless family is in there, and everybody from the community got out safely."

He said he is thankful for the community's safety, considering the speed at which the fire moved last week Friday. The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze, fuelled by wind, took an aggressive run, moving 20 kilometres in less than 12 hours.

Rocky Tomma said he was in his yard watching the water bombers head to the blaze before the fire took off.

“I built this structure in my yard and I was sitting on top of it, took pictures of them going by, waving at them — good luck and everything. But even they couldn't stop what was going to happen that day.”

The men thanked firefighters, who "put their lives on the line for communities and families that weren't theirs."

"I'm so proud of you people. Thank you. There is no failure," Tomma said.

He estimated it could cost anywhere from $30 million to $50 million to rebuild, depending on how much damage has been done to infrastructure.

"We're slowly getting a handle, but we will never really find out until the last band member shuts the door and then we'll know. But we anticipate that the cost is going to be extreme."