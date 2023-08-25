Highway reopens between Chase, Sorrento after week-long closure due to fire

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Firefighters battle the Bush Creek East wildfire in Scotch Creek.

UPDATE: 10:32 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Chase and Sorrento has reopened to traffic one week after the Bush Creek East wildfire took its wind-fuelled run south and forced the highway closure.

DriveBC said traffic is able to get through in both directions as of 10 a.m. Friday.

“Highway 1 is reopened. There is wildfire activity between Shuswap Avenue and Blind Bay Road for 19 kilometres,” said a statement from DriveBC.

“No stopping will be permitted in this wildfire area.”

Drivers are also advised to watch for wildlife in the area.

?OPEN #BCHwy1 - Traffic is now able to get through in both directions between #ChaseBC & #Sorrento.



?No stopping will be permitted in this wildfire area.



?Please watch for wildlife



?? https://t.co/dEQtjKthS2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 25, 2023

ORIGINAL: 5:30 a.m.

Despite positive news and help from Mother Nature over the past several days, the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour on the Bush Creek East blaze is expected to increase as temperatures rise.

The wildfire is impacting areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento. Thousands of properties are under evacuation order due to the fire.

BCWS said along with warmer weather, active fire will be more visible, and additional smoke will be produced.

Temperatures are expected to increase Friday as a high ridge settles over the province, bringing light winds.

The BC Wildfire Service says their operations will remain relatively consistent for the next few days.

Crews continue work in Loakin Valley, where a guard has been established from the Little Shuswap to the valley.

"Going forward, crews will remove unburnt fuel between the fire perimeter and mop up areas where the fire has passed," said an update to the BCWS page.

Crews are working above the cabins along Adams Lake, mopping up and patrolling.

In Turtle Valley, a guard has been established from Highway 1 to Turtle Valley Road and crews are performing direct attack on the fire in this area.

Heavy equipment continues building a guard in Turtle Valley and Sorrento, tying into an old fire scar.

In a video update posted to the BCWS website on Thursday morning, Forrest Tower, fire information officer, said satellites haven't been detecting a lot of heat from the fire due to rainfall. While the fire hasn't been challenging containment lines, some areas are still quite active where there was less rainfall.

he said when the fire made its destructive, wind-fuelled run southwards, it had so much intensity it is now burning "deep into the ground."

"That means that our wildland firefighters have a lot of work ahead of them in terms of ensuring that the further spread of this fire is really limited," he said.

He said BCWS has been able to obtain a more accurate perimeter map of the Bush Creek blaze, now estimated to be about 43,000 hectares in size.

BCWS says the fire hasn’t seen any major growth in the past 48 to 72 hours due to rainfall, low temperatures and light winds.