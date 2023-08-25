BCWS says fire activity is expected to continue as temperatures rise

Photo: Tyler Lowey

Despite positive news and help from Mother Nature over the past several days fire behaviour is expected to increase as temperatures rise. Active fire will be more visible and additional smoke will be produced.

Temperatures are expected to increase Friday as a high ridge settles over the province bringing light winds.

The BC Wildfire Service says their operations will remain relatively consistent for the next few days as crews continue work in the Loakin Valley. A guard has been established from the Little Shuswap to the Loakin Valley. "Going forward, crews will remove unburnt fuel between the fire perimeter and mop up areas where the fire has passed," says an update to the BCWS page.

Crews are working above the cabins along Adam's Lake, mopping up and patrolling. In Turtle Valley, a guard has been established from Highway 1 to Turtle Valley Road and crews are doing a direct attack in Turtle Valley.

Heavy equipment continues building a guard in Turtle Valley and Sorrento, tying into an old fire scar.

In a video update posted to the BCWS website on Thursday morning, Forrest Tower, fire information officer, said satellites aren’t detecting a lot of heat from the fire due to rainfall.

Tower says BCWS has been able to obtain a more accurate perimeter map of the Bush Creek blaze, now estimated to be about 43,000 hectares in size.

BCWS says the fire hasn’t seen any major growth in the past 48 to 72 hours due to rainfall, low temperatures and light winds. However, there is still rank three and four fire behaviour — moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with some torching — in areas which didn’t receive as much rain.