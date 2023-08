Photo: BCWS The location of the new wildfire northeast of the Bush Creek East blaze.

A spot-sized wildfire has been discovered on Lichen Mountain north of Shuswap Lake.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 23 around 6 p.m., and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is currently less than a hectare in size. Ground crews and a helicopter are tackling the fire.

