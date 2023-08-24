BCWS says weather decreased fire behaviour on parts of Bush Creek blaze but some areas still active

Photo: Tyler Lowey Damage to a structure near the Scotch Creek wooden bridge caused by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The Bush Creek wildfire burning in Shuswap region has seen some diminished fire behaviour due to rain and cool weather, but the BC Wildfire Service says crews have a lot of work ahead of them to limit further growth.

The wildfire is impacting areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento. Thousands of properties are under evacuation order due to the fire.

In a video update posted to the BCWS website on Thursday morning, Forrest Tower, fire information officer, said satellites aren’t detecting a lot of heat from the fire due to rainfall.

“I do really want to stress though, that we are in very high drought conditions. We will continue to experience — and are experiencing in some areas on this fire — pretty heightened fire activity,” Tower said.

“What we're seeing right now is it's not challenging our containment lines currently.”

He said BCWS has been able to obtain a more accurate perimeter map of the Bush Creek blaze, now estimated to be about 43,000 hectares in size.

Tower said the fire hasn’t seen any major growth in the past 48 to 72 hours due to rainfall, low temperatures and light winds. However, there is still rank three and four fire behaviour — moderate to highly vigorous surface fire with some torching — in areas which didn’t receive as much rain.

Tower said when the fire made its destructive, wind-fuelled run southwards, it had so much intensity it is now burning “deep into the ground.”

“That means that our wildland firefighters have a lot of work ahead of them in terms of ensuring that the further spread of this fire is really limited," he said.

According to Tower, when aerial resources like helicopters bucket areas of the fire, this water doesn’t necessarily get deep below the surface — which is where ground crews are needed.

“We still have to have firefighters following up and working with their ground tools, or pumps and hoses that have more higher pressure water that they can spray and get into the surface layer of the debris and dirt and wood,” Tower said.

“If we don't do that, there's a really high chance that when we get higher winds, it heats it up.”

Tensions have been rising in North Shuswap communities impacted by wildfire, where locals have decided to stay behind and fight the wildfire themselves despite evacuation orders. They say efforts to keep them supplied with resources are being blocked by authorities.

BC Wildfire Service and government officials have said firefighting efforts are being hampered by people who are moving equipment, and have urged people to obey evacuation orders for their own safety and that of the first responders — although efforts are now underway to communicate with some skilled residents who want to fight.

This tension came to a head on Wednesday, when a convoy attempted to break through a Highway 1 closure in place due to the active wildfire.

Tower said as of Thursday morning, BCWS crews are focused on Little Shuswap Lake area, Loakin Valley, and Turtle Valley areas.

“Incident Management Team BC Wildfire service, we are continuing to move forward in a collaborative way with involving community, engaging in dialogue this morning in terms of collaborative work happening in North Shuswap,” he said, adding operational decisions were not made due to the vast majority of those area residents.

He said BCWS’ top priority is ensuring the safety of personnel and community members as it works to contain the wildfire.

“We are continuing to work towards a collaborative effort in terms of what that looks like and those dialogues are happening and have happened this morning,” he said.

“I just really ask for continued support from the community to keep everyone safe. You as community members, us as the BC Wildfire service, everyone working towards the same goal. We are all working towards containment of the Bush Creek wildfire.”

On Thursday, there are 139 wildland firefighters and 61 support staff assigned to the Bush Creek wildfire, along 112 structure protection personnel and 71 pieces of heavy equipment.

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek blaze and the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, burning south of Kamloops.

Tower said helicopters will be flying as much as they can to assist ground crews on Thursday, as they were on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work towards containment in all areas where we are able to do so safely,” Tower said.