B.C. premier missed Salmon Arm stop during wildfire tour due to smoke

Photo: Josh Dawson

B.C. Premier David Eby was forced to miss a planned stop in Salmon Arm during his tour through the Thompson-Okanagan due to heavy wildfire smoke, according to an official spokesperson.

Eby and other provincial and federal government officials made stops in a number of cities, including Kamloops, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Penticton to speak with people impacted by wildfires and get a first-hand look at fire damage.

James Smith, deputy communications director for the premier's office, told Castanet that Eby’s visit was dependent on helicopter accessibility. A heavy blanket of smoke reducing visibility for aerial transportation kept the premier from arriving in Salmon Arm.

Smith said the premier had every intention of arriving in Salmon Arm to hear what residents had to say, whether it be good or bad.

After speaking with wildfire evacuees in Kamloops, Eby continued his helicopter tour over wildfires burning in the Central Okanagan and into Kelowna, where he addressed frustrations felt by people waiting to receive emergency supports.