BCWS says Bush Creek fire its top priority; resources mobilized to help firefighting efforts

Photo: Tyler Lowey

UPDATE: 4:01 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Bush Creek East wildfire is currently its number one priority, with firefighters and resources flocking to the blaze to help fire suppression efforts.

The 41,041-hectare blaze is impacting areas west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that resources from across the province have been mobilized to increase efforts on the Bush Creek East blaze.

“Every resource that is made available that is not critical to other firefighting operations — it's on its way here,” Tower said.

“The idea is, keep [the fire] where it is, limit further spread into other communities, rely on structural firefighters to do their job of working in community, and we're not expecting at this time any major change in terms of fire growth.”

Tower said helicopters on Wednesday and throughout most of Tuesday have been providing bucketing support to ground crews working upslope of communities in the North Shuswap.

Aerial operations have resumed after temporarily being suspended due to a heavy blanket of smoke over the fires, which limited visibility.

Tower said the ability to fly helicopters means BCWS is likely to have an updated perimeter of the fire soon, which hasn’t been remapped since last week.

In the Little Shuswap area, crews are working from the top of the saddle into the Loakin Valley, east of Banshee Lake.

Two unit crews are working on a combination of direct line with heavy equipment, and indirect line along the fire’s edge behind Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, supported by bucketing.

Structure protection personnel are working spots close to structures near Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, as well as in the community of Celista.

A heavy equipment line has been completed and tied into the hillside north of Magna Bay, and crews are performing direct attack in areas where fire behaviour has increased.

A machine line upslope of structures in Magna Bay is being continued towards Ross Creek.

Bucket ships are currently targeting the highest risk areas making another run towards structures near Celista and Magna Bay.

Unit crews are performing direct attack above English Road and through the Turtle Valley working east, supported by heavy equipment and bucket ships.

A guard is being constructed east of Sorrento by ground crews and heavy equipment.

CSRD EOC director Derek Sutherland said crews are active in communities assessing damage to structures in the CSRD’s jurisdiction, with estimates on damages expected to be released Thursday.

Tower said fire activity is expected to decrease as days become shorter, and more precipitation with cooler temperatures arrive moving into September.

“We're getting over the cusp of wildfire season, where weather is improving in our favour,” said Tower.

“There's weeks left a potential active fire behaviour, I just I really want to make that clear. But as of right now — in a promising trend of direction.”

UPDATE: 2:07 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says structures on 11 properties located in the southern Adams Lake area have been destroyed or damaged by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, the regional district said its Emergency Operations Centre has completed a rapid damage assessment, confirming structural impacts on 11 properties within TNRD jurisdiction.

The TNRD said structures have been destroyed on nine properties. Structures have sustained damage on two properties.

"All impacted structures within TNRD jurisdiction were observed in the southern Adams Lake area," the regional district said in a statement.

"To date, there have been no structures damaged or destroyed in areas of Loakin-Bear Creek Road, Little Shuswap Lake Road or in Turtle Valley."

The regional district said its EOC is reaching out to affected property owners directly, and will let them know about the next steps in recovery.

Several areas within TNRD Electoral Area O (Lower North Thompson) and P (Rivers and the Peaks) remain on evacuation order due to the 41,000-hectare Bush Creek blaze, including lower west Adams Lake, Turtle Valley, portions of Loakin-Bear Creek Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road.

The TNRD said ongoing hazards remain in these areas, including downed power lines, danger trees and debris.

Active fire suppression efforts are continuing in many areas.

The TNRD said downgrading of evacuation orders will come at the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said on Tuesday it has engaged Canada Task Force One, a heavy urban search and rescue unit, to complete a rapid damage assessment for communities within its jurisdiction that have been impacted by the same wildfire.

The CSRD said this team will be working over the coming days to determine the number of structures lost or damaged.

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

More than 100 additional firefighters will be joining the fight against the Bush Creek East wildfire over the next day or two, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 41,041-hectare wildfire is burning west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said between 100 and 150 firefighters will be arriving Wednesday and Thursday and will be sent to the blaze.

“The intention is to send them in the North Shuswap area up above Lee Creek all the way to Magna Bay and the work that's being done on the perimeter there,” said Tower.

The firefighters will consist of crews from Mexico and additional B.C. personnel.

According to BCWS, there hasn't been any major growth on the fire, and despite a still-active perimeter, precipitation is expected to help reduce fire behaviour in the short term.

Tower said about five to 15 millimetres of rain fell across different parts of the fire, noting some areas may have been missed entirely.

“Rain and increased moisture [fell] across most of the fire, which really will just diminish fire behaviour for a couple of days at most, if not less than that," he said.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with high of 18 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

There is a risk of thunderstorms, and winds could gust Wednesday between 20 and 50 km/h.

Tower said increased visibility will allow for helicopters to bucket the fire throughout the day, which is much needed on the fire’s southern flank.

Operational updates remain largely unchanged, with structure protection crews continuing to work in and around communities from

Tower said crews are continuing to work on constructing guards to limit further spread south, east or west.

“Anywhere that's in that southern perimeter, there's people assigned just working on guard and machine guard,” said Tower.

“With all these additional resources that are incoming, they'll just be put out there to make that work happen a lot faster.”

On Wednesday, 85 wildland firefighters, 59 pieces of heavy equipment, 102 structure protection personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment were dispatched to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

ORIGINAL: 5:39 a.m.

The 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap saw reduced fire activity overnight thanks to cooler, wetter conditions which have lessened fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire has impacted structures in at least a couple of North Shuswap communities, but the total number of properties lost hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Environment Canada is calling for a few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms and smoke is still widespread. Winds could gust Wednesday between 20 and 50 km/h with a high of 18.

There are 85 wildland firefighters and 49 support staff assigned to this fire with 17 helicopters assigned to the area. Helicopters are assigned operational objectives on fires within the complex as needed. The BC Wildfire Service adheres to the 1-mile visibility standard specified in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (602.115). 1-mile visibility is a minimum standard. First responder safety is the number one priority in response operations. Flying in limited visibility exposes pilots and their passengers to a higher risk of an airspace incursion, collision with an obstacle or terrain and a loss of spatial orientation. Additionally, the BC Wildfire Service maintains a minimum 3 nautical mile visibility standard for airtanker operations.

There are currently 59 pieces of heavy equipment responding to this wildfire and 102 structure protection personnel responding to this incident with 50 pieces of structure protection equipment working to protect homes.