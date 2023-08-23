BCWS brings in reinforcements to halt raging wildfire

Photo: Tyler Lowey

The 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap also reduced fire activity overnight thanks to cooler wetter conditions which have reduced fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire has impacted structures in at least a couple of North Shuswap communities, but the total number of properties lost hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Environment Canada is calling for a few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms and smoke is still widespread. Winds could gust Wednesday between 20 and 50 km/h with a high of 18.

There are 85 wildland firefighters and 49 support staff assigned to this fire with 17 helicopters assigned to the area. Helicopters are assigned operational objectives on fires within the complex as needed. The BC Wildfire Service adheres to the 1-mile visibility standard specified in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (602.115). 1-mile visibility is a minimum standard. First responder safety is the number one priority in response operations. Flying in limited visibility exposes pilots and their passengers to a higher risk of an airspace incursion, collision with an obstacle or terrain and a loss of spatial orientation. Additionally, the BC Wildfire Service maintains a minimum 3 nautical mile visibility standard for airtanker operations.

There are currently 59 pieces of heavy equipment responding to this wildfire and 102 structure protection personnel responding to this incident with 50 pieces of structure protection equipment working to protect homes.