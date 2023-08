BCWS brings in reinforcements to halt Bush Creek wildfire

Photo: Tyler Lowey

UPDATE: 11:08 a.m.

More than 100 additional firefighters will be joining the fight against the Bush Creek East wildfire over the next day or two, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The 41,041-hectare wildfire is burning west and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake and south of Highway 1, between Chase and Sorrento.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said between 100 and 150 firefighters will be arriving Wednesday and Thursday and will be sent to the blaze.

“The intention is to send them in the North Shuswap area up above Lee Creek all the way to Magna Bay and the work that's being done on the perimeter there,” said Tower.

The firefighters will consist of crews from Mexico and additional B.C. personnel.

According to BCWS, there hasn't been any major growth on the fire, and despite a still-active perimeter, precipitation is expected to help reduce fire behaviour in the short term.

Tower said about five to 15 millimetres of rain fell across different parts of the fire, noting some areas may have been missed entirely.

“Rain and increased moisture [fell] across most of the fire, which really will just diminish fire behaviour for a couple of days at most, if not less than that," he said.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy conditions with high of 18 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers.

There is a risk of thunderstorms, and winds could gust Wednesday between 20 and 50 km/h.

Tower said increased visibility will allow for helicopters to bucket the fire throughout the day, which is much needed on the fire’s southern flank.

Operational updates remain largely unchanged, with structure protection crews continuing to work in and around communities from

Tower said crews are continuing to work on constructing guards to limit further spread south, east or west.

“Anywhere that's in that southern perimeter, there's people assigned just working on guard and machine guard,” said Tower.

“With all these additional resources that are incoming, they'll just be put out there to make that work happen a lot faster.”

On Wednesday, 85 wildland firefighters, 59 pieces of heavy equipment, 102 structure protection personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment were dispatched to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

There are 17 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore Lake wildfire.

Castanet will cover the Bush Creek East wildfire throughout the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL: 5:39 a.m.

The 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap saw reduced fire activity overnight thanks to cooler, wetter conditions which have lessened fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The wildfire has impacted structures in at least a couple of North Shuswap communities, but the total number of properties lost hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Environment Canada is calling for a few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. There is a risk of thunderstorms and smoke is still widespread. Winds could gust Wednesday between 20 and 50 km/h with a high of 18.

There are 85 wildland firefighters and 49 support staff assigned to this fire with 17 helicopters assigned to the area. Helicopters are assigned operational objectives on fires within the complex as needed. The BC Wildfire Service adheres to the 1-mile visibility standard specified in the Canadian Aviation Regulations (602.115). 1-mile visibility is a minimum standard. First responder safety is the number one priority in response operations. Flying in limited visibility exposes pilots and their passengers to a higher risk of an airspace incursion, collision with an obstacle or terrain and a loss of spatial orientation. Additionally, the BC Wildfire Service maintains a minimum 3 nautical mile visibility standard for airtanker operations.

There are currently 59 pieces of heavy equipment responding to this wildfire and 102 structure protection personnel responding to this incident with 50 pieces of structure protection equipment working to protect homes.