Highway 1 reopens at Three Valley Gap after earlier crash

Photo: DriveBC
An image from a DriveBC webcam shows traffic backed up along Highway 1 west of Revelstoke. DriveBC said a crash closed the highway on Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.
DriveBC said Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been reopened after an earlier multi-vehicle crash.
Drivers are advised to expect delays due to traffic congestion in the area.
ORIGINAL: 6:35 p.m.
Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.
DriveBC said the incident happened on the east side of Three Valley Gap just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Crews are en route,” DriveBC said.
Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.
