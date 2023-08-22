220025
220186
Salmon Arm  

Highway 1 reopens at Three Valley Gap after earlier crash

Hwy 1 reopens

- | Story: 442972

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.

DriveBC said Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been reopened after an earlier multi-vehicle crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays due to traffic congestion in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the incident happened on the east side of Three Valley Gap just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Crews are en route,” DriveBC said.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Salmon Arm News

220034