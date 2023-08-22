Highway 1 reopens at Three Valley Gap after earlier crash

Photo: DriveBC An image from a DriveBC webcam shows traffic backed up along Highway 1 west of Revelstoke. DriveBC said a crash closed the highway on Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 8:25 p.m.

DriveBC said Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been reopened after an earlier multi-vehicle crash.

Drivers are advised to expect delays due to traffic congestion in the area.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the incident happened on the east side of Three Valley Gap just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Crews are en route,” DriveBC said.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.