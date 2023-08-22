219616
Salmon Arm  

Highway 1 closed in both directions at Three Valley Gap after a crash, DriveBC says

Hwy 1 closed due to crash

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke has been closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

DriveBC said the incident happened on the east side of Three Valley Gap just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Crews are en route,” DriveBC said.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more details. This story will be updated as more information is known.

