Weather could mean reduced fire behaviour for Bush Creek East wildfire

Photo: Tyler Lowey A fire burns near the Scotch Creek river, an area impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

Weather over the 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap is expected to reduce fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an update posted Tuesday morning, BCWS said the fire, which took a dangerous run to the south late last week, hasn't seen any significant growth on any flank in the last 48 hours.

The wildfire service said fire behaviour is expected to continue to decrease based on the current weather forecast, allowing crews to work closer to the blaze.

Weather on Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with widespread smoke and potential afternoon showers.

This rainfall is expected to reduce wildfire behaviour and allow crews to work on direct suppression closer to the fire perimeter. However, BCWS said winds have the potential to cause trees to fall, and people in areas impacted by wildfire should exercise extreme caution.

Air operations are still restricted due to dense smoke in the area causing poor visibility.

BCWS said on Tuesday, there are structure protection task forces working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

“Danger tree assessment and falling are ongoing along the Anglemont/Squilax road to Scotch Creek starting at the Squilax Airstrip,” BCWS said.

BCWS says crews were patrolling from Magna Bay to Turtle Valley overnight, and are working to extinguish a new lightning start that took place above Magna Bay at about 3 a.m.