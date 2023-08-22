CSRD says permits needed to enter evacuation order areas

Photo: Tyler Lowey A fire burns near the Scotch Creek river, an area impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is warning residents about misinformation spreading about areas under evacuation order.

The CSRD says it’s been made aware of emails and social media posts circulating saying permits are not required to enter evacuation order areas. That is not correct, says the CSRD.

“This information is false. Permits are required to get into any Evacuation Order Area,” said the regional district in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Shuswap Emergency Information Map, there are currently 11 evacuation orders in the CSRD affecting thousands of properties. There is also currently two evacuation alerts in effect, impacting more than 800 properties.

The CSRD has been made aware that there are emails and social media post circulating that are saying you do not need a permit to go into the Evacuation Order Area.

This information is false. Permits are required to get into any Evacuation Order Area. pic.twitter.com/DuZvPEAeAh — Columbia Shuswap Regional District (@ColShuRegDist) August 22, 2023

ORIGINAL 12:12 p.m.

Weather over the 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap is expected to reduce fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an update posted Tuesday morning, BCWS said the fire, which took a dangerous run to the south late last week, hasn't seen any significant growth on any flank in the last 48 hours.

The wildfire service said fire behaviour is expected to continue to decrease based on the current weather forecast, allowing crews to work closer to the blaze.

Weather on Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with widespread smoke and potential afternoon showers.

This rainfall is expected to reduce wildfire behaviour and allow crews to work on direct suppression closer to the fire perimeter. However, BCWS said winds have the potential to cause trees to fall, and people in areas impacted by wildfire should exercise extreme caution.

Air operations are still restricted due to dense smoke in the area causing poor visibility.

BCWS said on Tuesday, there are structure protection task forces working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

“Danger tree assessment and falling are ongoing along the Anglemont/Squilax road to Scotch Creek starting at the Squilax Airstrip,” BCWS said.

BCWS says crews were patrolling from Magna Bay to Turtle Valley overnight, and are working to extinguish a new lightning start that took place above Magna Bay at about 3 a.m.