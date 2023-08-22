CSRD director says up to 300 locals stayed behind to fight Bush Creek fire

Photo: Tyler Lowey A fire burns near the Scotch Creek river, an area impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

An electoral area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said local residents and members of volunteer fire departments are working throughout a number of communities to fight the Bush Creek wildfire.

Jay Simpson, director for CSRD Electoral Area F, said to his knowledge there are about 70 firefighters working 12 hour shifts putting out fires and helping to save buildings on a 24/7 basis.

Simpson, who is in Lee Creek, told Castanet on Tuesday there’s also about 300 community members who have stayed behind in evacuation order zones who are contributing to the fight against the wildfire.

“There are active fires, and active community residents out there with what equipment they have, what water we have, with picks, shovels and rigs trying to save their homes and community,” Simpson said.

He said community members are fighting the fires with their own equipment, and many were running short on supplies like fuel.

“We are almost out of fuel. So pumps will not work, heavy equipment won't be able to make fire breaks around homes or businesses,” he said.

Simpson said locals are looking to get more food and water and things like steel toed boots for residents staying in areas under evacuation order, but police have been blocking supplies.

He added he is “stunned” that level of police response is happening.

“They are trying to starve us out, smoke us out. If we were not here, our communities would be so much worse off now. There would be so many more buildings that were just toasted,” Simpson said.

In a statement, RCMP said evacuation zones are set up to safeguard individuals not just from wildfires, but from other hazards, such as gas leaks, falling trees, and other unpredictable emergencies. Police noted people who enter evacuation zones can impede the smooth operation of emergency response efforts.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Castanet that while police sympathize with those impacted by the wildfire, but their role is to secure evacuation order areas to ensure firefighters can work unobstructed, and to secure areas from criminality.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Forest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said he understands it’s frustrating to have things blocked at RCMP blockades but there’s a reason those are set up.

“People that have evacuated have trusted the local governments, and placed a lot of trust in them to ensure that when they come back to their house, their stuff is still there. And we have to maintain some order in these areas,” Tower said.

Derek Sutherland, CSRD EOC director, said he wanted to tell community members there are enough resources on the fire to “actively engage whatever comes at them.”

“If there aren't enough resources, we have resources waiting to go into the communities to deal with this. So community members can feel safe and secure that there are firefighters to deal with any issues that arise on their property if and when they choose to evacuate,” he said.

“I would encourage them to evacuate sooner rather than later.”

CSRD officials said conversations around supplies being ferried back and forth or being blocked is distracting from the main issue at hand — that these are areas under evacuation order.

Simpson said despite the challenges, locals are “persevering.”

“We're doing our best, we're not winning, we're holding ground with many of the fires, but there's no way that we are going to be able to protect everything. And I don't understand why we don't get more help from BC Wildfire and other fire departments in the area,” he said.

Tower said there is a minimum of 120 wildland firefighters working on the Bush Creek East wildfire as of Tuesday.

“We are getting more resources incoming,” Tower said.

“We received 66 wildland firefighters yesterday, and most likely more in terms of structural firefighters and wildland firefighters coming on to the site as we go forward.”

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is warning residents about misinformation spreading about areas under evacuation order.

The CSRD says it’s been made aware of emails and social media posts circulating saying permits are not required to enter evacuation order areas. That is not correct, says the CSRD.

“This information is false. Permits are required to get into any Evacuation Order Area,” said the regional district in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Shuswap Emergency Information Map, there are currently 11 evacuation orders in the CSRD affecting thousands of properties. There is also currently two evacuation alerts in effect, impacting more than 800 properties.

The CSRD has been made aware that there are emails and social media post circulating that are saying you do not need a permit to go into the Evacuation Order Area.

ORIGINAL 12:12 p.m.

Weather over the 41,000-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the North Shuswap is expected to reduce fire behaviour in the short term, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an update posted Tuesday morning, BCWS said the fire, which took a dangerous run to the south late last week, hasn't seen any significant growth on any flank in the last 48 hours.

The wildfire service said fire behaviour is expected to continue to decrease based on the current weather forecast, allowing crews to work closer to the blaze.

Weather on Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy with widespread smoke and potential afternoon showers.

This rainfall is expected to reduce wildfire behaviour and allow crews to work on direct suppression closer to the fire perimeter. However, BCWS said winds have the potential to cause trees to fall, and people in areas impacted by wildfire should exercise extreme caution.

Air operations are still restricted due to dense smoke in the area causing poor visibility.

BCWS said on Tuesday, there are structure protection task forces working in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

“Danger tree assessment and falling are ongoing along the Anglemont/Squilax road to Scotch Creek starting at the Squilax Airstrip,” BCWS said.

BCWS says crews were patrolling from Magna Bay to Turtle Valley overnight, and are working to extinguish a new lightning start that took place above Magna Bay at about 3 a.m.