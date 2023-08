Photo: BCWS

Lightning is believed to have sparked two spot sized fires north east of Sicamus and Malakwa.

BC Wildfire Service says a helicopter is currently out assessing the fires.

Both are estimated to be .0009 hectares in size and were discovered Monday evening.

A helicopter went out Monday evening, says BCWS, and may have done some bucketing before it quickly got too dark.

Both fires are listed as out of control.