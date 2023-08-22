Two spot sized fires east of Malakwa are held and under control

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.

The two spot-sized fires discovered northeast of Sicamous and Malakwa are now considered under control or held by the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS says ground crews have left the scene as K42890 is considered under control, and K42889 is considered held.

As fires continue to burn in the general vicinity, air support will monitor the two fires, BCWS said.

ORIGINAL 9:15 p.m.

Lightning is believed to have sparked two spot sized fires north east of Sicamous and Malakwa.

BC Wildfire Service says a helicopter is currently out assessing the fires.

Both are estimated to be .0009 hectares in size and were discovered Monday evening.

A helicopter went out Monday evening, says BCWS, and may have done some bucketing before it quickly got too dark.

Both fires are listed as out of control.