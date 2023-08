Photo: Contributed

A new fire has been spotted in the Shuswap Tuesday morning.

The fire is burning east of the Anglemont Marina and is listed at one hectare in size Tuesday morning. There is no cause listed for the fire but lightning rolled through the region Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The BC Wildfire Service is aware of the fire and now that the sun is up will survey the region from the air.

This wildfire is currently burning out of control.