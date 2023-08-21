Little Shuswap band says members all accounted for; damages not yet assessed

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The wildfire burning between Adams Lake and Lee Creek on Thursday, Aug. 17.

UPDATE: 3:53 p.m.

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, also known as the Little Shuswap Indian Band, says all of its members have been accounted for after the Bush Creek wildfire made its wind-fuelled run through the North Shuswap region on the weekend.

The band issued a number of evacuation orders and alerts on Friday and Saturday as the fire, estimated to be over 41,000 hectares in size, was driven south.

“I can happily say all band members are accounted for,” said Kukpi7 Jamie Tomma, in an emailed statement.

He said the band hasn’t yet been able to assess the damage done by the wildfire.

“The band, like the rest of the province, is devastated by the ongoing wildfires,” Tomma said.

“We will not make an official statement regarding our damages and losses until we have been able to assess things in person. That will occur in the coming days.”



Tomma urged the community to not believe any posts on social media unless they are from chief and council.

“We are working diligently on a plan to help you if you have suffered any losses,” he said, noting a band meeting is being arranged.

The Bush Creek East fire has caused damage to structures and property in at least two North Shuswap communities — Scotch Creek and Celista.

There hasn’t yet been an official word on how many homes and properties have suffered fire damage.

John MacLean, Columbia Shuswap Regional District CAO, said Sunday it isn't safe to gain access to the impacted communities to survey the damage, as there is still active firefighting happening in the area. Work is still ongoing to clear roads.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Premier David Eby said the Scotch Creek fire hall was one of the buildings impacted by wildfire.

“The firefighters in Scotch Creek lost their fire hall, and they are still on the frontlines fighting fires right now,” Eby said.

According to BC Wildfire Service, there is an ongoing potential for extreme fire behaviour on the Bush Creek East wildfire due to an incoming weather system influenced by Tropical Storm Hilary.

Strong winds could influence fire behaviour and cause danger trees to fall.

“People in the area should exercise extreme caution under the forecast conditions,” BCWS said.

There is some rain expected on Monday evening which could reduce fire behaviour in the short term, allowing fire crews to work on direct suppression near the fire perimeter.

BCWS said on Monday, crews have been working in the Little Shuswap Lake, North Shuswap, Sorrento and Adams Lake areas to monitor properties, build guard and control lines, and work at the fire perimeter.

UPDATE: 12:17 p.m.

Thick smoke is restricting aerial operations over the Bush Creek East wildfire on Monday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Two wildfires that flanked either side of Adams Lake merged on Friday when the Bush Creek East fire overtook the Lower East Adams Lake fire as it made a significant run to the south. The Bush Creek East fire has impacted an unconfirmed number of structures in the Celista and Scotch Creek communities.

BCWS said Monday morning that aerial operations will be restricted until the smoke clears and visibility improves beyond one nautical mile for helicopters and three nautical miles for fixed-wing aircraft.

The wildfire service said forecast winds over the Bush Creek blaze have the potential to cause extreme fire behaviour throughout the day, but decreased fire activity is expected by tomorrow.

"Strong winds today have the potential to cause danger trees to fall. People in the area should exercise extreme caution under the forecast conditions. Several major safety hazards are present in the area," BCWS said.

BCWS said 53 wildland firefighters and 49 support staff are assigned to fight the fire on Monday, along with 105 structure protection personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment.

Over 60 pieces of heavy equipment are also deployed to the fire.

Crews in the Loakin Bear Creek area are focusing on establishing a machine guard and removing unburnt fuel along Loakin-Bear Creek Road.

A unit crew completed a control line upslope of structures north of Little Shuswap Lake, and small-scale hand ignitions occur when possible on the western flank between Loakin-Bear Creek Road and Little Shuswap Lake to prevent further growth west.

Initial attack crews, a unit crew and a structure protection task force are working the fire’s perimeter around structures on the western side of Sorrento.

BCWS said a control line is being established upslope of structure in Lee Creek, and heavy equipment will continue building a guard below the fire’s edge in Celista, working towards Magna Bay.

BCWS said crews are monitoring properties on both sides of Adams Lake, and are actively working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to get Holding Bridge repaired and the road cleared in an estimated four to five days.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

As crews continue to battle the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap area, BC Wildfire Service says the potential for extreme fire behaviour continues with wind gusts forecast for Monday.

The Bush Creek East fire is estimated to be over 41,000 hectares in size. The wildfire took a significant, destructive run to the south on Friday, merging with the nearby Lower East Adams Lake blaze and causing damage to structures and property in at least two North Shuswap communities.

In an update posted on Sunday night, BCWS said incoming weather systems over the wildfire will be influenced by the tropical storm which battered the Mexico and California coasts on the weekend.

Up to 20 kilometre per hour easterly winds are expected on Monday, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

“While the smoke will help to mitigate fire behaviour, there is an ongoing potential for extreme fire behaviour,” BCWS said.

The wildfire service said some rain is expected late Monday, which will calm fire behaviour in the short term, allowing crews to get closer to the fire perimeter.

“Based on the current forecast, fire behaviour is expected to decrease after tomorrow [Monday], BCWS said.

The wildfire has impacted structures in Celista and Scotch Creek, but there hasn’t yet been an official word on how many homes and properties suffered fire damage.

John MacLean, Columbia Shuswap Regional District CAO, said it isn’t yet safe to gain access to the impacted communities to survey the damage.

“There’s active firefighting going on throughout that scene, so it’s not safe for anybody to go in and do any kind of formal assessment at this time,” MacLean told Castanet on Sunday night.

He said as far as he knows, there hasn’t been any structure loss in Sorrento, where firefighters were working to defend structures on Sunday.

BCWS said initial attack crews, a unit crew and a structure protection task force were working the fire perimeter around structures on the western side of Sorrento.

“Increased fire activity developed near Highway 1 and crews created control lines connected to the highway,” BCWS said.

Crews were also working in Little Shuswap Lake to complete a control line upslope of structures. BCWS said small-scale hand ignitions are planned for the western flank to prevent out-of-control growth to the west.

In the North Shuswap, a control line is being established upslope of structures in Lee Creek, while heavy equipment began building guard below the fire’s edge in Celista, working towards Magna Bay.

“Structure protection crews continue to work in the communities along the North Shuswap Arm,” BCWS said.

“Assessment of risk is ongoing and plans for set-up and demobilization are established based on weather forecast and projected fire growth.”

On Sunday, BCWS said theft of firefighting gear, including pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATV’s continues to be an issue in the area. This includes structure protection set up on the Scotch Creek bridge, which BCWS says has been removed and taken on three separate occasions.

“Gear that would protect dozens of homes is being moved to areas that are ineffective and compromising structure protection plans,” the wildfire service said in a social media post.

“Some of the gear has disappeared entirely and is suspected to be stolen.”

Police and security are actively patrolling the area.

The CSRD said in an update that multiple structural fire departments “remain engaged in active and critical firefighting operations” in North Shuswap.

“The CSRD, the RCMP, the BCWS and the community members of North Shuswap are all in this together,” the regional district said.

Contact information for people who need help with livestock, those needing emergency support services, and those looking to arrange donations for people impacted by the wildfire can be found on the CSRD website.