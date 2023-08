BC Wildfire Service says wind gusts, some rain expected over aggressive Bush Creek blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The wildfire burning between Adams Lake and Lee Creek on Thursday, Aug. 17.

As crews continue to battle the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap area, BC Wildfire Service says the potential for extreme fire behaviour continues with wind gusts forecast for Monday.

The Bush Creek East fire is estimated to be over 41,000 hectares in size. The wildfire took a significant, destructive run to the south on Friday, merging with the nearby Lower East Adams Lake blaze and causing damage to structures and property in at least two North Shuswap communities.

In an update posted on Sunday night, BCWS said incoming weather systems over the wildfire will be influenced by the tropical storm which battered the Mexico and California coasts on the weekend.

Up to 20 kilometre per hour easterly winds are expected on Monday, with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour.

“While the smoke will help to mitigate fire behaviour, there is an ongoing potential for extreme fire behaviour,” BCWS said.

The wildfire service said some rain is expected late Monday, which will calm fire behaviour in the short term, allowing crews to get closer to the fire perimeter.

“Based on the current forecast, fire behaviour is expected to decrease after tomorrow [Monday], BCWS said.

The wildfire has impacted structures in Celista and Scotch Creek, but there hasn’t yet been an official word on how many homes and properties suffered fire damage.

John MacLean, Columbia Shuswap Regional District CAO, said it isn’t yet safe to gain access to the impacted communities to survey the damage.

“There’s active firefighting going on throughout that scene, so it’s not safe for anybody to go in and do any kind of formal assessment at this time,” MacLean told Castanet on Sunday night.

He said as far as he knows, there hasn’t been any structure loss in Sorrento, where firefighters were working to defend structures on Sunday.

BCWS said initial attack crews, a unit crew and a structure protection task force were working the fire perimeter around structures on the western side of Sorrento.

“Increased fire activity developed near Highway 1 and crews created control lines connected to the highway,” BCWS said.

Crews were also working in Little Shuswap Lake to complete a control line upslope of structures. BCWS said small-scale hand ignitions are planned for the western flank to prevent out-of-control growth to the west.

In the North Shuswap, a control line is being established upslope of structures in Lee Creek, while heavy equipment began building guard below the fire’s edge in Celista, working towards Magna Bay.

“Structure protection crews continue to work in the communities along the North Shuswap Arm,” BCWS said.

“Assessment of risk is ongoing and plans for set-up and demobilization are established based on weather forecast and projected fire growth.”

On Sunday, BCWS said theft of firefighting gear, including pumps, sprinklers, hoses and ATV’s continues to be an issue in the area. This includes structure protection set up on the Scotch Creek bridge, which BCWS says has been removed and taken on three separate occasions.

“Gear that would protect dozens of homes is being moved to areas that are ineffective and compromising structure protection plans,” the wildfire service said in a social media post.

“Some of the gear has disappeared entirely and is suspected to be stolen.”

Police and security are actively patrolling the area.

The CSRD said in an update that multiple structural fire departments “remain engaged in active and critical firefighting operations” in North Shuswap.

“The CSRD, the RCMP, the BCWS and the community members of North Shuswap are all in this together,” the regional district said.

Contact information for people who need help with livestock, those needing emergency support services, and those looking to arrange donations for people impacted by the wildfire can be found on the CSRD website.