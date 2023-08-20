Weather reduces fire behaviour as crews construct guards to slow spread

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Fire behaviour on the Bush Creek East blaze has been reduced, thanks to a decrease in temperatures and lighter winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

However, temperatures are expected to increase later in the week, which could cause an increase in fire behaviour once again.

The massive Bush Creek East fire is burning around Adams Lake and the west side of Shuswap Lake. On Friday, the Bush Creek East fire overran the Lower East Adams Lake and merged into the one fire on, which has most recently estimated at more than 40,000 hectares in size.

BCWS said ground crews are continuing to construct guards to reduce the chance of further spread in the Loakin Bear Road area.

Crews are also reportedly working south of Highway 1, where the fire crossed Friday.

Airtankers are also supporting ground crews by working north of Little Shuswap Lake to lay retardant and help slow the fire spread.

BCWS said structure protection equipment is set up at strategic areas that are “vital for personnel and public safety.

The movement of the equipment could impact the safety of BCWS personnel, interagency agreement partners and the public, according to BCWS.

The fire destroyed a number of homes in communities like Celista and Scotch Creek during a rapid 20-kilometre run in less than 12 hours Friday, but the extent of the destruction is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:26 a.m.

Heavy smoke over the Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the Shuswap area is limiting visibility, posing a challenge for BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

Two wildfires that flanked either side of Adams Lake merged on Friday when the Bush Creek East fire overran the Lower East Adams Lake fire. The merged wildfire, which BCWS is referring to as the Bush Creek East fire, prompted many evacuation orders and alerts.

Structures have been lost to the blaze, however the scope of damage in communities like Celista and Scotch Creek has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said BCWS does have one helicopter in the air, but the heavy smoke makes it difficult to see anything.

“We have no ability to fly the fire right now. It's too smoky for us to have anything more than one helicopter at a time,” said Tower.

“We need one mile of visibility in order to fly safely, and it's more smokier than that in terms of visibility. We can have one helicopter, but even then it's so smoky — we can't see anything.”

Tower said operational tactics remain the same as Saturday, with crews working in Sorrento, Little Shuswap Lake, Lee Creek, Scotch Creek and Celista.

“There are also crews everywhere. Pretty much, if there's fire in a community, we have structure protection engaged,” said Tower.

“And that will probably stay the same until the fire grows and moves in any direction.”

BCWS said in the Little Shuswap Lake area, the fire has progressed to the lake and there are possible structure impacts. A unit crew is working to build guard from the west above structures.

Structure protection and structure defence crews are working in Scotch Creek and Celista, according to BCWS.

In Lee Creek, a planned ignition held the fire north of the power lines, west of Lee Creek drainage and north of structures in the community. BCWS noted had the planned ignition not occurred on Aug. 17, the fire would likely have moved south along the entire flank into Lee Creek.

South of Highway 1 in Sorrento, the fire is now considered an interface fire, with the Sorrento Fire Department engaged in active defence while wildland firefighters work to slow the fire's progression. BCWS said the fire has likely progressed southwards to the Phillips Lake area.

Currently, there are 114 firefighters, 59 pieces of heavy equipment, 43 structure personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment assigned to the blaze.

At its last estimate, the wildfire was estimated to be more than 41,000 hectares in size. However, BCWS said due to poor visibility, an accurate track hasn’t yet been able to be obtained through mapping.

A new perimeter map has been posted to BCWS' website, but the wildfire service said it has been obtained from thermal scanning, not geographic mapping and as such, the data might be skewed.

"Once visibility improves, an accurate perimeter will be mapped and the perimeter will be updated on the BC Wildfire Service map," BCWS said.

Castanet will cover the Bush Creek East wildfire throughout the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.