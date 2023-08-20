CSRD looking to open roads, get resources through

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 3:05 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said that evacuation alerts and orders are the same today as yesterday, but efforts are being made to open up some roads.

CSRD CAO, John MacLean, said the CSRD is working with their partners to determine how to open up roadways again while ensuring safety.

“We were informed today that Squilax - Anglemont is fine, in terms of road structure,” said MacLean.

“So once it's safe, and the power poles are dealt with, and the downed lines and the trees and everything else, and there's no fire, we'll be able to start looking at how we can get resources through.”

MacLean said residents can legally refuse to evacuate their homes, but cannot leave their property if they decide to stay.

“So there has been some issues raised with people wandering around doing different things. It's caused some stress,” said MacLean.

“People are trying to do good things, but we're also getting reports that equipment’s getting stolen or damaged or moved to new locations. So that's a bit challenging.”

MacLean said the community response has been “awesome,” with many residents offering assistance to evacuees.

“Allowing for people to camp on their property, if they have a trailer or to house animals, whatever the case may be, people come to the forefront,” said MacLean.

“Everyone comes out with the best of intentions at these times.”

BC Wildfire Service crews are working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to repair the Holding Bridge and clear Holding Road, which they estimate will take four to five days.

BCWS said ferry management is engaged with any repairs, maintenance or fueling required for the ferry.

Crews and equipment are currently assessing for viable line construction opportunities in the Celista and Magna Bay area to direct fire north and away from communities.

Structure protection is working in the Lee Creek Drive area, where fire is backing slowly downslope. BCWS said once the fire gets close enough, crews will engage and start working the perimeter of the fire.

BCWS said structural firefighters are working to triage and engage structure protection resources along Bischoff Road northwest of Magna Bay.

The fire perimeter is burning Rank 1 — describing a smouldering ground fire — or less on its eastern flank near Magna Bay.

A BCWS unit crew and a Brazilian firefighting crews are working north to Loakin-Bear Creek road. A guard is tied in securely above homes.

BCWS said crews are also working along Loakin-Bear and are building a machine line on the north side of Loakin Valley.

Tankers worked to put retardant lines in the Little Shuswap area and crews and equipment lines are now going in.

BCWS said heavy helicopter bucketing is occurring on the south side of Highway 1 to try to direct fire growth to the south and away from the community of Chase.

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Fire behaviour on the Bush Creek East blaze has been reduced, thanks to a decrease in temperatures and lighter winds, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

However, temperatures are expected to increase later in the week, which could cause an increase in fire behaviour once again.

The massive Bush Creek East fire is burning around Adams Lake and the west side of Shuswap Lake. On Friday, the Bush Creek East fire overran the Lower East Adams Lake and merged into the one fire on, which has most recently estimated at more than 40,000 hectares in size.

BCWS said ground crews are continuing to construct guards to reduce the chance of further spread in the Loakin Bear Road area.

Crews are also reportedly working south of Highway 1, where the fire crossed Friday.

Airtankers are also supporting ground crews by working north of Little Shuswap Lake to lay retardant and help slow the fire spread.

BCWS said structure protection equipment is set up at strategic areas that are “vital for personnel and public safety.

The movement of the equipment could impact the safety of BCWS personnel, interagency agreement partners and the public, according to BCWS.

The fire destroyed a number of homes in communities like Celista and Scotch Creek during a rapid 20-kilometre run in less than 12 hours Friday, but the extent of the destruction is not known at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11:26 a.m.

Heavy smoke over the Bush Creek East wildfire burning in the Shuswap area is limiting visibility, posing a challenge for BC Wildfire Service aircraft.

Two wildfires that flanked either side of Adams Lake merged on Friday when the Bush Creek East fire overran the Lower East Adams Lake fire. The merged wildfire, which BCWS is referring to as the Bush Creek East fire, prompted many evacuation orders and alerts.

Structures have been lost to the blaze, however the scope of damage in communities like Celista and Scotch Creek has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said BCWS does have one helicopter in the air, but the heavy smoke makes it difficult to see anything.

“We have no ability to fly the fire right now. It's too smoky for us to have anything more than one helicopter at a time,” said Tower.

“We need one mile of visibility in order to fly safely, and it's more smokier than that in terms of visibility. We can have one helicopter, but even then it's so smoky — we can't see anything.”

Tower said operational tactics remain the same as Saturday, with crews working in Sorrento, Little Shuswap Lake, Lee Creek, Scotch Creek and Celista.

“There are also crews everywhere. Pretty much, if there's fire in a community, we have structure protection engaged,” said Tower.

“And that will probably stay the same until the fire grows and moves in any direction.”

BCWS said in the Little Shuswap Lake area, the fire has progressed to the lake and there are possible structure impacts. A unit crew is working to build guard from the west above structures.

Structure protection and structure defence crews are working in Scotch Creek and Celista, according to BCWS.

In Lee Creek, a planned ignition held the fire north of the power lines, west of Lee Creek drainage and north of structures in the community. BCWS noted had the planned ignition not occurred on Aug. 17, the fire would likely have moved south along the entire flank into Lee Creek.

South of Highway 1 in Sorrento, the fire is now considered an interface fire, with the Sorrento Fire Department engaged in active defence while wildland firefighters work to slow the fire's progression. BCWS said the fire has likely progressed southwards to the Phillips Lake area.

Currently, there are 114 firefighters, 59 pieces of heavy equipment, 43 structure personnel and 50 pieces of structure protection equipment assigned to the blaze.

At its last estimate, the wildfire was estimated to be more than 41,000 hectares in size. However, BCWS said due to poor visibility, an accurate track hasn’t yet been able to be obtained through mapping.

A new perimeter map has been posted to BCWS' website, but the wildfire service said it has been obtained from thermal scanning, not geographic mapping and as such, the data might be skewed.

"Once visibility improves, an accurate perimeter will be mapped and the perimeter will be updated on the BC Wildfire Service map," BCWS said.

Castanet will cover the Bush Creek East wildfire throughout the day.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.