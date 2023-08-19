Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival cancelled because of area wildfires

Photo: Contributed The remainder of the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival has been cancelled.

Wildfires have stopped the music in Salmon Arm.

In light of the fire situation near the Shuswap city, the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society has cancelled the remainder of the popular Roots and Blues Festival.

“While the city of Salmon Arm is not currently under an evacuation order, the communities to the north and south are facing evacuation alerts and orders,” said a post on the festival's Facebook page.

“We have been in direct communication with our local fire officials and RCMP and with their support we have decided to cancel the remainder of our festival weekend.”

Festival officials said they will contact ticket holders in the following weeks with more information, adding while they are monitoring their phone lines and messages, individual inquiries will not be answered.

The festival kicked off Thursday with a free downtown concert. It was to carry on through Sunday with headliner Sarah McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was also scheduled to perform at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery Monday, but that show has also been cancelled.