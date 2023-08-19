Structures lost in Celista, extent of wildfire damage in North Shuswap still unclear

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.

An Anglemont resident who drove through Celista on Saturday morning said a number of homes have been lost to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Shawn Smith told Castanet there are a lot of homes still standing, but some structures by the water have burned, and there is “sporadic” damage up the hill.

“When you get up the hill, there’s quite a few that are burned,” Smith said.

“There are significant losses in Celista.”

He said it’s quite smoky on Saturday morning with not much wind.

“There's fires here and there, because houses burned down. So there’s still charred remnants going, and then they can get into the grass, and then they start going towards the neighbour’s house,” he said, adding these looked to be small fires, not big blazes.

The state of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek remain uncertain.

Castanet has reached out to the CSRD for more information about the number of structures lost to the wildfire, which took its devastating, wind-fuelled run through the North Shuswap on Friday.

An evacuation alert was issued on Saturday morning for Sorrento due to wildfire threat, and residents were urged to assemble an emergency kit and prepare to leave on short notice.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer, said an aerial assessment of the fire is being conducted on Saturday.

UPDATE 9:41 a.m.

Multiple structures have been lost in the Celista area due to the Adams Lake wildfire, but the extent of the damage and how much the fire grew overnight is not yet known.

BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said an aerial assessment of the fire is being conducted this morning.

Tower could not say at this time how much the fire has grown, but he did confirm the fire has expanded south of Highway 1.

“We do have heavy equipment working to clear roadways,” said Tower, adding crews are dealing with downed trees, power lines and other hazards on area roads that must be cleared to allow safe access to the area.

Tower could not comment on any loss of structures, referring to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for comment.

Social media posts published Saturday morning from the area indicate several structures in the Celista area have been lost.

Castanet has reached out to the CSRD for more information.

UPDATE: 5:20 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Sorrento due to the wildfire threat on Squilax Mountain.

The Shuswap Emergency Program said as of about 4:40 a.m. that residents should prepare to leave on short notice.

Residents are urged to assemble an emergency kit containing crucial supplies, such as non-perishable food, water, medications, essential documents, clothing and pet needs.

"Exercise vigilance, remain informed, and evacuate promptly when instructed. By standing united as a resilient community, we will navigate this unprecedented wildfire emergency," the SEP said via its Facebook page.

"Your safety is our utmost concern."

Late Friday, CSRD CAO John MacLean said the Shuswap faces "an unparalleled crisis" following its "most devastating wildfire day in history."

Structures were confirmed lost in Celista, and the state of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek remain uncertain.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

More should be learned Saturday about the extent of the damage the Lower East Adams Lake fire caused on its wind-fuelled run Friday through the North Shuswap — an “unprecedented and profoundly challenging day,” according to emergency officials.

Multiple structures were lost Friday in Celista, according to the head of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, but it’s not clear what the situation is in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, both of which were ordered to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

In the hours that followed, the fire burned down to the Squilax-Anglemont Bridge and jumped Highway 1. The highway was closed on Friday evening.

CSRD CAO John MacLean and BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns both said on Friday night that it’s too soon to know for certain where the fire went in the North Shuswap.

CSRD EOC Director Derek Sutherland said Friday was a difficult day.

“Today marks an unprecedented and profoundly challenging day for the Shuswap region,” he said on Friday night.

“We find ourselves in an unparalleled crisis as the Shuswap faces its most devastating wildfire day in history. Prioritizing your safety is paramount.”

Evacuation orders are now in place for much of the North Shuswap as well as rural properties north of Chase and others on the east side of Adams Lake.

Castanet will cover the situation in the North Shuswap throughout the day. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.