Extent of wildfire damage in North Shuswap still unclear, new alert for Sorrento

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 5:20 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Sorrento due to the wildfire threat on Squilax Mountain.

The Shuswap Emergency Program said as of about 4:40 a.m. that residents should prepare to leave on short notice.

Residents are urged to assemble an emergency kit containing crucial supplies, such as non-perishable food, water, medications, essential documents, clothing and pet needs.

"Exercise vigilance, remain informed, and evacuate promptly when instructed. By standing united as a resilient community, we will navigate this unprecedented wildfire emergency," the SEP said via its Facebook page.

"Your safety is our utmost concern."

Late Friday, CSRD CAO John MacLean said the Shuswap faces "an unparalleled crisis" following its "most devastating wildfire day in history."

Structures were confirmed lost in Celista, and the state of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek remain uncertain.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

More should be learned Saturday about the extent of the damage the Lower East Adams Lake fire caused on its wind-fuelled run Friday through the North Shuswap — an “unprecedented and profoundly challenging day,” according to emergency officials.

Multiple structures were lost Friday in Celista, according to the head of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, but it’s not clear what the situation is in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, both of which were ordered to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

In the hours that followed, the fire burned down to the Squilax-Anglemont Bridge and jumped Highway 1. The highway was closed on Friday evening.

CSRD CAO John MacLean and BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns both said on Friday night that it’s too soon to know for certain where the fire went in the North Shuswap.

CSRD EOC Director Derek Sutherland said Friday was a difficult day.

“Today marks an unprecedented and profoundly challenging day for the Shuswap region,” he said on Friday night.

“We find ourselves in an unparalleled crisis as the Shuswap faces its most devastating wildfire day in history. Prioritizing your safety is paramount.”

Evacuation orders are now in place for much of the North Shuswap as well as rural properties north of Chase and others on the east side of Adams Lake.

Castanet will cover the situation in the North Shuswap throughout the day. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.