BCWS says crews defending structures, building guard as Adams Lake fire remains 'quite active'

Photo: Shuswap Emergency Program

UPDATE: 8:58 p.m.

Firefighting crews are working in Sorrento to slow the progression of the wildfire which took a significant, aggressive run through North Shuswap on Friday.

Two wildfires which had been burning on either side of Adams Lake merged into one on Friday, as the Bush Creek East blaze overran the Lower East Adams Lake fire. BC Wildfire Service said the fire went on a 20 kilometre run to the south in less than 12 hours.

The merged wildfire — which BCWS said will be referred to as the Bush Creek East wildfire — has prompted many evacuation orders and alerts, and has burned structures in Celista and Scotch Creek, although the scope of structure loss has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said as of Saturday evening, fire activity isn’t matching the level of Friday night’s aggressive run, but the blaze is still “quite active.”

“We're not having a threat of a 20 kilometre run south like we did last night, but we're still actively being challenged in the Sorrento area, so [that’s] a really heavy focus right now, west of Sorrento — it’s adjacent to that community right now,” Tower said.

According to BCWS, a “task force” of engine trucks and tenders are working in Sorrento to slow fire progression. Crews are working in the Elson Road area to remove fuel and extinguish hot spots around structures.

Tower said another area of focus is along Little Shuswap Lake Road. According to BCWS, structure protection crews are defending against the wildfire and a unit crew is constructing a control line above residences.

Crews are also building a guard above properties up Loakin Bear Road, working to tie into the guard being constructed near Little Shuswap Lake Road.

Tower said visibility has challenged aerial operations.

“We've had less than a half a mile visibility in the area where this fire is burning now — it’s as bad as quarter mile visibility in some areas,” he said, noting Transport Canada flight regulations set a standard for one mile of visibility.

“Even though we are below the standard, we get an exemption if there's public life and safety threatened, which obviously there is. We have had one helicopter trying to do some monitoring and assessments, but we can't have more than one aircraft in the air.”

BCWS said structure protection crews are working in Lee Creek — particularly in the Friedman Road area — as well as Scotch Creek and Celista. Personnel are defending structures on Meadow Creek Road and Evans Road.

Tower said he expects structure protection crews will be working late into the night. Crews are expecting cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity on Saturday night.

Tower said on Friday, a 400-person BCWS camp had to evacuate due to the wildfire’s southward run — an unusual occurrence for the wildfire agency.

“We don't really build them where we think fire is going to get to in that short period of time. It just reflects how extreme fire behaviour developed last night. It was quite something,” he said.

BCWS said heavy equipment and BC Hydro crews have been working to remove damaged power lines along Squilax-Anglemont Road and Holding Road.

Tower said a bridge on Holding Road had its pilings burned, but the ministry of transportation and infrastructure crews have worked to mitigate the damage. He said the Scotch Creek bridge also saw some damage from the fire, but didn’t burn.

“Both of those bridges had some impacts, but have been mitigated and are now passable,” he said, adding they are currently meant for emergency crews access only, as the bridges are in areas under evacuation order.

At its last estimate, the wildfire was estimated to be more than 41,000 hectares in size. However, BCWS said due to poor visibility, an accurate track hasn’t yet been able to be obtained through mapping.

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

A seniors care facility in Chase has been evacuated due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

In a news release, IH said Parkside Community was placed on evacuation alert, and the site was evacuated on Friday.

“Fifty-three individuals in assisted living care were moved to appropriate alternate facilities in Kamloops and the surrounding area during the evening of Aug. 18,” the health authority said.

“Interior Health has been in the process of contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved one.”

The health authority said families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones by calling 1-833-469-9800 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Interior Health has also evacuated a number of assisted living and long term care homes in Central Okanagan due to wildfires.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation,” IH said.

“We are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients and individuals in long term care.”

UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.

The wildfire which burned through the North Shuswap took a “significant” 20 kilometre run in under 12 hours on Friday, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a news conference on Saturday, Cliff Chapman, BCWS director, said the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which has now combined with the nearby Bush Creek East blaze, was “extremely aggressive” as it headed towards North Shuswap, Highway 1, Sorrento and Chase.

“This fire made a run yesterday, in under 12 hours, of over 20 kilometres,” Chapman said.

“That is a significant fire run for this province, and it was extremely challenging conditions to try to get people out. I'm thankful that we were able to do that.”

It isn’t yet known how many structures were lost in the North Shuswap area, with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District saying officials will be entering the areas for an assessment when it is safe.

An Anglemont resident who drove through Celista on Saturday morning said a number of homes and structures in the community were lost to the wildfire.

BCWS said the fire remains north of Lee Creek and hasn't moved into the community.

Impacts to Scotch Creek are unknown at this time, but CSRD officials say there has been structure loss.

Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento remains closed, with expanded evacuation orders in the area expected.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said Friday was a “harrowing night” for structural fire departments, search and rescue, and other crews who were responding to the Lower East Adams wildfire.

“I hope this remains one of the most challenging nights and they don't have to go through this again, but we do have a number of days of more extreme fire behaviour potential,” Tower said.

He urged people in the Shuswap area to pay attention to evacuation orders which may come through in the coming week.

Tower said there were people who remained in the North Shuswap despite being under an evacuation order on Friday.

He said it’s critically important people leave their properties when placed on an order.

"We do try and ensure that there is enough time for people to leave before there is fire impact. And after there is fire impact, it puts a lot of undue stress and work needed for our local response individuals to work with those individuals that choose to stay behind,” Tower said.

Chapman said BCWS and supporting agencies had to pull back on the fire on Friday because of its aggressive growth and fire behaviour.

“We may not be able to come back if you're in an evacuation order. And so as much as we will attempt to when the conditions allow it, I just think it's important to stress that we may not be able to,” Chapman said.

“Yesterday would have been one of those examples in parts of the Shuswap, parts of that Adams Lake complex. Again I just stress please, for everyone in B.C., if you are placed on order please leave your residence.”

Chapman said structure protection crews and aviation resources continue working to protect structures in the area.

Photo: CSRD

UPDATE 2:11 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an Evacuation Order for parts of Sorrento and parts of Skimikin.

The Evacuation Alert area has been expanded for additional properties in the Sorrento and Skimikin areas.

Evacuation Order people must leave the designated area immediately. Failure to do so could result in injury and loss of life.

UPDATE 11:18 a.m.

Officials with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District confirmed structures have been lost in Scotch Creek as well as Celista due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

But CSRD CAO John MacLean said the extent of the damage is not yet known and officials will be entering the areas for an assessment as soon as it is safe to do so.

“There have been structures lost in Celista. There are all kinds of conflicting rumours out there right now and we are working to get someone into the area to determine exactly how many structures were lost,” said MacLean, adding they are working with the local fire department with plans to access the area through Anglemont.

“We have a team on the way out to Scotch Creek. We are aware that there was structure loss in Scotch Creek, but some of the locals that made the decision to stay behind are working on getting the road clear and making it so we might be able to get in.”

It is not known how many structures were lost, but it is believed the Scotch Creek fire hall is one of the buildings consumed by the flames.

“We know of a couple commercial buildings that may have been impacted, but we don't have any firm (information) on what has been lost and what remains, but we do know there was some structural loss,” he said.

Pictures posted to social media Saturday morning show the wooden Squilax Bridge is undamaged.

Other pictures show The Hub general store in Scotch Creek is still standing, as is the Home Hardware, Caravans West Resort, post office, liquor store and other are buildings.

MacLean also confirmed crews had to evacuate the BC Wildfire Service camp at Squilax Friday, but could not say if the camp was consumed by the fire.

MacLean said the camp was abandoned “when they had spot fires in the perimeter.”

MacLean said he has “heard rumours the Squilax First Nation lost some structures, including Squilax Lodge, but we are trying to confirm that ourselves.”

UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.

An Anglemont resident who drove through Celista on Saturday morning said a number of homes have been lost to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Shawn Smith told Castanet there are a lot of homes still standing, but some structures by the water have burned, and there is “sporadic” damage up the hill.

“When you get up the hill, there’s quite a few that are burned,” Smith said.

“There are significant losses in Celista.”

He said it’s quite smoky on Saturday morning with not much wind.

“There's fires here and there, because houses burned down. So there’s still charred remnants going, and then they can get into the grass, and then they start going towards the neighbour’s house,” he said, adding these looked to be small fires, not big blazes.

The state of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek remain uncertain.

Castanet has reached out to the CSRD for more information about the number of structures lost to the wildfire, which took its devastating, wind-fuelled run through the North Shuswap on Friday.

An evacuation alert was issued on Saturday morning for Sorrento due to wildfire threat, and residents were urged to assemble an emergency kit and prepare to leave on short notice.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer, said an aerial assessment of the fire is being conducted on Saturday.

UPDATE 9:41 a.m.

Multiple structures have been lost in the Celista area due to the Adams Lake wildfire, but the extent of the damage and how much the fire grew overnight is not yet known.

BC Wildfire Service Fire Information Officer Forrest Tower said an aerial assessment of the fire is being conducted this morning.

Tower could not say at this time how much the fire has grown, but he did confirm the fire has expanded south of Highway 1.

“We do have heavy equipment working to clear roadways,” said Tower, adding crews are dealing with downed trees, power lines and other hazards on area roads that must be cleared to allow safe access to the area.

Tower could not comment on any loss of structures, referring to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for comment.

Social media posts published Saturday morning from the area indicate several structures in the Celista area have been lost.

Castanet has reached out to the CSRD for more information.

UPDATE: 5:20 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Sorrento due to the wildfire threat on Squilax Mountain.

The Shuswap Emergency Program said as of about 4:40 a.m. that residents should prepare to leave on short notice.

Residents are urged to assemble an emergency kit containing crucial supplies, such as non-perishable food, water, medications, essential documents, clothing and pet needs.

"Exercise vigilance, remain informed, and evacuate promptly when instructed. By standing united as a resilient community, we will navigate this unprecedented wildfire emergency," the SEP said via its Facebook page.

"Your safety is our utmost concern."

Late Friday, CSRD CAO John MacLean said the Shuswap faces "an unparalleled crisis" following its "most devastating wildfire day in history."

Structures were confirmed lost in Celista, and the state of Scotch Creek and Lee Creek remain uncertain.

Photo: SEP

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

More should be learned Saturday about the extent of the damage the Lower East Adams Lake fire caused on its wind-fuelled run Friday through the North Shuswap — an “unprecedented and profoundly challenging day,” according to emergency officials.

Multiple structures were lost Friday in Celista, according to the head of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, but it’s not clear what the situation is in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, both of which were ordered to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

In the hours that followed, the fire burned down to the Squilax-Anglemont Bridge and jumped Highway 1. The highway was closed on Friday evening.

CSRD CAO John MacLean and BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns both said on Friday night that it’s too soon to know for certain where the fire went in the North Shuswap.

CSRD EOC Director Derek Sutherland said Friday was a difficult day.

“Today marks an unprecedented and profoundly challenging day for the Shuswap region,” he said on Friday night.

“We find ourselves in an unparalleled crisis as the Shuswap faces its most devastating wildfire day in history. Prioritizing your safety is paramount.”

Evacuation orders are now in place for much of the North Shuswap as well as rural properties north of Chase and others on the east side of Adams Lake.

Castanet will cover the situation in the North Shuswap throughout the day. This story will be updated as more information becomes known.