Power out to tens of thousands in Shuswap

Photo: BC Hydro Widespread power outages have put more than 26,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark Friday night.

BC Hydro is blaming transmission circuit failures and wildfires for knocking out power to tens of thousands in Shuswap.

Most of the city of Salmon Arm is in the dark. Outages are also reported in the Chase and Enderby areas and part of Spallumcheen.

The lights are also out in the Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and Celista areas, which are under evacuation orders and alerts due to the East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires. Further south, fires have people in the dark in and around Lillooet.

In all, there are 26,730 customers without electricity in the Thompson/Shuswap.

The utility says crews have been assigned to most of the impacted communities and some have arrived on the scene in Salmon Arm.

Details are available on the BC Hydro outages page.



