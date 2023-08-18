More evacuations coming after wildfire jumps Highway 1 near Chase

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has jumped the Trans-Canada Highway and properties on the south side of the highway are about to be ordered evacuated.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District CAO John MacLean said an evacuation order for properties on the south side of Highway 1 is being drawn up.

“We are in the process of doing an evacuation order for the southern side of the highway,” MacLean told Castanet just after 8 p.m.

The highway is closed between Chase and Sorrento.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 7:52 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now closed between Chase and Sorrento, according to DriveBC, due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed between Shuswap Avenue in Chase and Passchendale Road in Sorrento. A detour is in effect.

The Village of Chase is on evacuation alert due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, which is burning a few kilometres west of the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 6:23 p.m.

The Village of Chase is under evacuation alert, according to its mayor.

The fast-moving Bush Creek East wildfire has moved south on Friday closer to the community, fuelled by strong winds. The Lower East Adams Lake fire is pushing south a few kilometres to the east.

Properties about four kilometres north of Chase are under evacuation order.

The Chase evacuation alert has not yet been made official, but Mayor David Lepsoe confirmed to Castanet that the village is on alert.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Emergency officials are preparing to use boats to ferry stranded evacuees to safety across Shuswap Lake.

In an update posted to social media, the Shuswap Emergency Program urging anyone hoping to evacuate by water to head to the wharf at Shuswap Lake provincial park, 4248 Ashe Rd.

Shuswap Search and Rescue boats will transport evacuees to the Shuswap Marina, where buses will be waiting to take them to Kamloops.

Evacuees can also head north to North Seymour Arm, but they are warned they will have to be “self sufficient.” Anyone looking for more information can call 403-614-1674.

Road access connecting the North Shuswap to the Trans-Canada Highway has been cut off. The wooden Scotch Creek Bridge is surrounded by intense fire, according to the CSRD.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 5:49 p.m.

Hundreds of properties east of Chase have been placed on evacuation alert as officials fear the Lower East Adams Lake fire could jump the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert at 5:30 p.m. for 264 properties in the Turtle Valley area. For details, click here.

The Lower East Adams Lake blaze has been marching south throughout the day. The evacuation order zone extends to the Trans-Canada Highway between Shuswap Lake and Little Shuswap Lake.

Castanet is monitoring the fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: TNRD

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m.

The wooden Scotch Creek Bridge is surrounded by intense fire and closed to traffic, according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

The CSRD said the closure of the bridge has shut down all road access to the area. The single-lane bridge, which links the North Shuswap to the Trans-Canada Highway, was identified by the CSRD Thursday as the most critical piece of infrastructure in the area.

The Lower East Adams Lake fire is on a serious run. Strong winds are pushing the blaze south toward Shuswap Lake, while the same winds push the nearby Bush Creek East fire south toward Chase.

Fire crews set up sprinklers on the Scotch Creek Bridge on Thursday.

“Firefighters have had to back off due to fire behaviour,” the CSRD said in a brief update on social media. “Sprinklers are on. We will have an update soon.”

Forest service roads are available for people on the other side of the bridge who need to flee.

Castanet is monitoring the fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 5:14 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are evacuating their fire camp in the Lee Creek area.

The camp is inside an evacuation order zone, according to BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns.

The evacuation comes as winds push the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires south toward Chase and the North Shuswap.

Stearns said she did not know how close the fire was to Chase or to the Trans-Canada Highway. She said that information might be available later this evening.

Crews are still fighting the fires while the camp is relocated.

Castanet is monitoring the fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

The evacuation zone for the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has now reached the Trans-Canada Highway.

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw, formerly known as the Little Shuswap Lake Band, issued an evacuation order just after 4 p.m. for the Quaaout 1 reserve, between Little Shuswap Lake and Shuswap Lake.

That pushes the evacuation order zone essentially south to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Evacuees are being told to go to the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre in Kamloops.

For more information on the order, click here.

The band also issued an evacuation order for properties on its reserve between Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

More properties in the North Shuswap have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving fire being pushed south by strong winds.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded an evacuation order on Friday afternoon to include much of Celista, which had been placed on evacuation alert earlier in the day.

The order covers homes from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. and 4705 Meadow Creek Rd. through to 5310 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. and Evans Road. For more information on the order, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: Mya Toews Police turning vehicles around Friday on Squilax-Anglemont Road at Holding Road, about three kilometres north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is pushing further south, closer to North Shuswap communities and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police wearing respirator masks can be seen turning vehicles around at the intersection of Squilax-Anglemont Road and Holding Road, about three kilometres north of Highway 1. Flames are visible in the trees behind them.

A Castanet reporter at the scene reported seeing a steady flow of vehicles headed south out of the evacuation zone.

Evacuation orders were issued Friday for Scotch Creek and Lee Creek, as well as a dozen rural properties north of Chase and properties on the east side of Adams Lake.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 3:06 p.m.

A dozen properties northwest of Chase have been ordered to evacuate due to the Bush Creek East wildfire, which is burning just west of the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District ordered the properties evacuated on Friday afternoon. The order covers 7530 Loakin-Bear Creek Rd. to 8385 Loakin-Bear Creek Rd., an area about four kilometres northwest of Chase.

Another 26 properties between the order zone and Chase were placed on alert.

For more information on the evacuation order, click here. For more information on the alert, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire, as well as the Bush Creek East fire, and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:51 p.m.

Two lakeside Shuswap communities have been ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire headed in their direction.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued evacuation orders for Scotch Creek and Lee Creek on Friday afternoon, as the 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire pushes closer to the communities.

The evacuation order covers the entirety of both communities.

Evacuees are being told to drive to Salmon Arm and register with Emergency Support Services. For more information, click here.

Celista remains under evacuation alert, except for a handful of properties ordered to evacuate overnight.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says evacuation orders are coming for properties in the North Shuswap as the 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire moves south toward Scotch Creek.

“Expanded evacuation orders have been recommended along Shuswap Lake,” the BCWS said in an update at about 2 p.m.

“Please follow the information given by local authorities. It is critical to listen to evacuation orders if they are given.”

The fire is moving south, the agency said, pushed by strong winds coming from the north.

“There is active Rank 3 to 4 fire along the west, south and southeast flank,” the update said.

“It will likely increase into the afternoon and evening.”

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake blaze and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

A new evacuation order has been issued for 75 addresses in TNRD Areas O and P due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre issued the order as of 1 p.m.

It affects the following areas:

380 Adams West FSR

8473 to 9000 Holding Road

2992 Rawson Road, in the vicinity of McLeod Point

and others as outlined in the map here

Photo: CSRD

UPDATE: 1:01 p.m.

Celista in the North Shuswap is now on evacuation alert, after the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire grew overnight in the direction of the community.

The 10,000-hectare blaze is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have been under evacuation alert since Wednesday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the alert early Friday afternoon, covering the entire community. A handful of Celista addresses ordered to evacuate overnight remain under evacuation order.

The CSRD said the alert area covers the entire unincorporated community of Celista from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. east to Onyx Creek and 2933 Scotch-Lamberton FSR to the north.

For more information about the alert, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 12:21 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for properties on the east side of Adams Lake and part of Tsutswecw Park.

The order is for properties between 2597 Rawson Rd. and 2900 Rawson Rd., including Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach.

“The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is causing an immediate risk to public safety due to the potential threat to the Adams Lake ferry operation,” the CSRD said in ordering the evacuations.

The northern reach of Tsutswecw Park is also covered by the order.

Scotch Creek and Lee Creek in the North Shuswap remain on evacuation alert.

For more information on the order, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials are warning those on evacuation alert in the North Shuswap that they may be ordered out of their homes on Friday.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning four kilometres north of Lee Creek. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have been on evacuation alert since Wednesday.

BCWS crews are waiting for a shift in winds expected to come sometime on Friday. The low pressure system is expected to bring strong winds from the north, which could push the fire south.

“Areas currently on alert may receive an evacuation order today due to the severe wind event,” the BCWS said in an update on Friday morning.

“Now is the time to prepare your homes for fire. There will be extreme fire behaviour observed where wind and slope align.”

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 10:12 a.m.

There was some overnight growth on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, but not in the direction of Scotch Creek.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the 10,000-hectare blaze burning four kilometres north of Lee Creek grew to the east north of Scotch Creek, and spotting in the Meadow Creek area forced some overnight evacuations.

The agency said a controlled burn on Thursday afternoon appears to have been successful, but winds in the forecast for Friday have the potential to turn the fire south to the north of Scotch Creek.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 5:34 a.m.

Residents on alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire should remain prepared for possible evacuations today due to strong winds that fanned the flames Thursday night and which are expected to continue today.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for some homes in the Celista area.

"There will be extreme fire behaviour observed where wind and slope align," the BC Wildfire Service said in an update after 11 p.m.

"As of 11 p.m., there is no organized spread south of the powerlines. Crews remain on site and are patrolling for hotspots and extinguishing them. However, the fire is very visible along Shuswap Lake," BCWS reported.

"There is a spot fire in Meadow Creek that local fire departments and BCWS structure protection crews are currently working on."

Increased fire activity is expected today as strong winds continue.

As of 11 p.m., the anticipated cold front had not arrived across the fire.

"There is low fire activity along the west and southwest flank of the fire. Crews have been working to patrol for hotspots and conduct small-scale ignitions along this flank. The cold front will have far less impact on this side of the fire than the southeast and east," BCWS said.

An earlier aerial ignition was successfully completed Thursday to burn fuel to guard lines.

"This reduces the risk of embers being cast from out-of-control burning that may occur when winds shift to come from the north," BCWS says.

Active fire was visible overnight, with dense smoke expected this morning.

Structural protection teams are set up in Lee Creek with mass water tanks connected to pump and sprinkler setups.

The fire has burned just over 10,004.9 hectares and remains out of control.

Forty-three ground crew, 15 helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment, and 15 structure protection resources are in play on the fire.

The Bush Creek fire on the west side of the lake had burned 3,287.4 hectares as of Thursday evening.

Smoke mitigated fire activity Thursday, with minimal fire behaviour and growth as of 7 p.m., however "significant fire behaviour" was anticipated overnight and into this morning under high winds.

ORIGINAL: 12:12 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for a handful of properties in the Celista area near Shuswap Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order late Thursday night for properties between 4001 Meadow Creek Rd. and 4596 Meadow Creek Rd.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning nearby, fuelled by strong winds Thursday night in the North Shuswap area. Crews undertook a large-scale controlled burn on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Evacuees are urged to close and lock their windows and doors and take pets and critical items including medicine, purses and wallets. For more information on the evacuation order, click here.

Anyone in need of assistance with transportation can call 250-833-3350.