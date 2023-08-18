Extreme fire behaviour expected as high winds continue at Adams Lake wildfire

Photo: BCWS

Residents on alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire should remain prepared for possible evacuations today due to strong winds that fanned the flames Thursday night and which are expected to continue today.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for some homes in the Celista area.

"There will be extreme fire behaviour observed where wind and slope align," the BC Wildfire Service said in an update after 11 p.m.

"As of 11 p.m., there is no organized spread south of the powerlines. Crews remain on site and are patrolling for hotspots and extinguishing them. However, the fire is very visible along Shuswap Lake," BCWS reported.

"There is a spot fire in Meadow Creek that local fire departments and BCWS structure protection crews are currently working on."

Increased fire activity is expected today as strong winds continue.

As of 11 p.m., the anticipated cold front had not arrived across the fire.

"There is low fire activity along the west and southwest flank of the fire. Crews have been working to patrol for hotspots and conduct small-scale ignitions along this flank. The cold front will have far less impact on this side of the fire than the southeast and east," BCWS said.

An earlier aerial ignition was successfully completed Thursday to burn fuel to guard lines.

"This reduces the risk of embers being cast from out-of-control burning that may occur when winds shift to come from the north," BCWS says.

Active fire was visible overnight, with dense smoke expected this morning.

Structural protection teams are set up in Lee Creek with mass water tanks connected to pump and sprinkler setups.

The fire has burned just over 10,004.9 hectares and remains out of control.

Forty-three ground crew, 15 helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment, and 15 structure protection resources are in play on the fire.

The Bush Creek fire on the west side of the lake had burned 3,287.4 hectares as of Thursday evening.

Smoke mitigated fire activity Thursday, with minimal fire behaviour and growth as of 7 p.m., however "significant fire behaviour" was anticipated overnight and into this morning under high winds.