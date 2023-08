CSRD places Celista on evacuation alert due to Lower East Adams Lake blaze

Photo: CSRD

UPDATE: 1:01 p.m.

Celista in the North Shuswap is now on evacuation alert, after the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire grew overnight in the direction of the community.

The 10,000-hectare blaze is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have been under evacuation alert since Wednesday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the alert early Friday afternoon, covering the entire community. A handful of Celista addresses ordered to evacuate overnight remain under evacuation order.

The CSRD said the alert area covers the entire unincorporated community of Celista from 4651 Squilax-Anglemont Rd. east to Onyx Creek and 2933 Scotch-Lamberton FSR to the north.

For more information about the alert, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 12:21 p.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District for properties on the east side of Adams Lake and part of Tsutswecw Park.

The order is for properties between 2597 Rawson Rd. and 2900 Rawson Rd., including Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach.

“The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is causing an immediate risk to public safety due to the potential threat to the Adams Lake ferry operation,” the CSRD said in ordering the evacuations.

The northern reach of Tsutswecw Park is also covered by the order.

Scotch Creek and Lee Creek in the North Shuswap remain on evacuation alert.

For more information on the order, click here.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 12:03 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials are warning those on evacuation alert in the North Shuswap that they may be ordered out of their homes on Friday.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning four kilometres north of Lee Creek. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have been on evacuation alert since Wednesday.

BCWS crews are waiting for a shift in winds expected to come sometime on Friday. The low pressure system is expected to bring strong winds from the north, which could push the fire south.

“Areas currently on alert may receive an evacuation order today due to the severe wind event,” the BCWS said in an update on Friday morning.

“Now is the time to prepare your homes for fire. There will be extreme fire behaviour observed where wind and slope align.”

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.

UPDATE: 10:12 a.m.

There was some overnight growth on the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, but not in the direction of Scotch Creek.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the 10,000-hectare blaze burning four kilometres north of Lee Creek grew to the east north of Scotch Creek, and spotting in the Meadow Creek area forced some overnight evacuations.

The agency said a controlled burn on Thursday afternoon appears to have been successful, but winds in the forecast for Friday have the potential to turn the fire south to the north of Scotch Creek.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 5:34 a.m.

Residents on alert near the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire should remain prepared for possible evacuations today due to strong winds that fanned the flames Thursday night and which are expected to continue today.

An evacuation order was issued overnight for some homes in the Celista area.

"There will be extreme fire behaviour observed where wind and slope align," the BC Wildfire Service said in an update after 11 p.m.

"As of 11 p.m., there is no organized spread south of the powerlines. Crews remain on site and are patrolling for hotspots and extinguishing them. However, the fire is very visible along Shuswap Lake," BCWS reported.

"There is a spot fire in Meadow Creek that local fire departments and BCWS structure protection crews are currently working on."

Increased fire activity is expected today as strong winds continue.

As of 11 p.m., the anticipated cold front had not arrived across the fire.

"There is low fire activity along the west and southwest flank of the fire. Crews have been working to patrol for hotspots and conduct small-scale ignitions along this flank. The cold front will have far less impact on this side of the fire than the southeast and east," BCWS said.

An earlier aerial ignition was successfully completed Thursday to burn fuel to guard lines.

"This reduces the risk of embers being cast from out-of-control burning that may occur when winds shift to come from the north," BCWS says.

Active fire was visible overnight, with dense smoke expected this morning.

Structural protection teams are set up in Lee Creek with mass water tanks connected to pump and sprinkler setups.

The fire has burned just over 10,004.9 hectares and remains out of control.

Forty-three ground crew, 15 helicopters, 20 pieces of heavy equipment, and 15 structure protection resources are in play on the fire.

The Bush Creek fire on the west side of the lake had burned 3,287.4 hectares as of Thursday evening.

Smoke mitigated fire activity Thursday, with minimal fire behaviour and growth as of 7 p.m., however "significant fire behaviour" was anticipated overnight and into this morning under high winds.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:12 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for a handful of properties in the Celista area near Shuswap Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order late Thursday night for properties between 4001 Meadow Creek Rd. and 4596 Meadow Creek Rd.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning nearby, fuelled by strong winds Thursday night in the North Shuswap area. Crews undertook a large-scale controlled burn on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Evacuees are urged to close and lock their windows and doors and take pets and critical items including medicine, purses and wallets. For more information on the evacuation order, click here.

Anyone in need of assistance with transportation can call 250-833-3350.