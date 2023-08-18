Some Celista properties ordered to evacuate as Adams Lake fire moves east

Photo: CSRD This CSRD map shows the area in Celista under evacuation order, as well as other areas under evacuation alert due to the nearby Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

An evacuation order has been issued for a handful of properties in the Celista area near Shuswap Lake.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order late Thursday night for properties between 4001 Meadow Creek Rd. and 4596 Meadow Creek Rd.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning nearby, fuelled by strong winds Thursday night in the North Shuswap area. Crews undertook a large-scale controlled burn on Thursday afternoon in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Evacuees are urged to close and lock their windows and doors and take pets and critical items including medicine, purses and wallets. For more information on the evacuation order, click here.

Anyone in need of assistance with transportation can call 250-833-3350.