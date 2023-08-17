31st annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues kicks off this evening

The time has come to get the blues – root n' blues, that is.

The 31st annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues festival kicks off this evening with a free concert in the city centre.

The kick-off concert features performances by DJ Shub and Moontricks at the Ross Street Plaza at 6 p.m. and acts as the unofficial start of the festival, which attracted more than 30,000 people last year.

The concert will be a precursor to the sounds of funk and folk, rock and reggae, salsa and saxophone from more than 30 international musicians.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to set the stage for Roots and Blues than with an intimate performance featuring these two incredible Canadian musicians,” says artistic director Kevin Tobin. “Live music fills people with such positive energy, and we wanted to share that experience with everyone in our community.”

Canada's Sarah McLachlan headlines the multi-day festival, with Blue Rodeo and Five Alarm Funk among the 30 acts performing.

For a full list of performers, click here.

The festival has more than just music. It features an artisan market, global food village, two beverage gardens with wine and brews and a family zone. There will be four daytime stages and two evening stages.

The festival is put on by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to showcasing culturally diverse music and building community.

For ticket information, click here.