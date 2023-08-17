Salmon Arm police arrest one in bear spray threats conflict

Photo: Pixabay

An ongoing conflict between two Shuswap men has landed one in jail.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 4, police received a complaint of one man threatening another with bear spray in a targeted incident at Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW.

“As a result of the police investigation at that time, it was determined that the two males involved have a recent history of violence between them involving weapons. The two are known to each other and police,” says Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

“The suspect in the present case (was) threatening the same victim with a knife just days prior to the incident on Aug. 4.”

The suspect was arrested shortly after the Aug. 4 altercation in the area of Narcisse Street NW and Fraser Avenue NW.

When police searched the suspect, they found a quantity of drugs in excess of decriminalized amounts.

The man was held in custody and Crown counsel has approved charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

The 28-year-old man, who has no fixed address and is known to the police, has been remanded into custody.