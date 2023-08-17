Crews rush to complete large-scale burn north of Scotch Creek before winds shift

Photo: BCWS This BCWS map shows the area crews hope to burn on Thursday, ahead of a potentially dangerous windstorm.

UPDATE: 4:46 p.m.

A large-scale planned ignition is underway in the North Shuswap, aimed at protecting homes in the Scotch Creek area from an aggressive wildfire burning nearby.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. Scotch Creek and Lee Creek have been on evacuation alert since Wednesday with BC Wildfire Service officials expecting a significant windstorm Thursday night from the northwest that could push the fire toward Shuswap Lake.

BCWS crews opted to undertake a massive last-minute planned ignition along a hydro line corridor a few kilometres north of Scotch Creek in an attempt to protect homes in the area. Firefighters in helicopters are setting fire to a 10-kilometre stretch of forest along the corridor.

“The point of it is to, while we have northerly winds, so winds going back to the fire, we want to get rid of as much fuel between the transmission lines and the southern flank of the wildfire,” Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet.

“We are expecting at some point around 11 p.m. or midnight, that winds are going to switch and come from the north with this cold front that’s coming down. So we just want to get as much fuel taken out in a controlled manner as we can, rather than letting the wildfire come down and threaten those guards that have been built off the power line.”

Tower said smoke is likely very visible in the area. He said he expects to have an update on the burn later Thursday evening.

UPDATE: 3:15 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are preparing for a large-scale planned ignition aimed at protecting homes in the Scotch Creek area.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. BCWS officials expect significant winds Thursday night that could push the fire south toward Lee Creek and Scotch Creek, both of which are on evacuation alert.

In a post at about 3 p.m. on social media, BCWS said the planned burn will begin within the hour.

“The intent of the operation is to reduce the available fuel between the fire’s edge and nearby communities,” the post reads.

“The aerial ignition will produce a significant column of smoke that will be visible from communities along the Shuswap Arm of Shuswap Lake and potentially beyond.”

According to the BCWS, winds this afternoon are from the southwest, pushing the fire away from Lee Creek. The shift in winds is expected to begin at about 5 p.m. and intensify through the night.

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District The Scotch Creek Bridge is being protected by sprinklers as an aggressive wildfire burns nearby. These CSRD photos show the bridge, a close-up shot of one of the sprinklers and a pump pulling water from Scotch Creek.

UPDATE: 3:01 p.m.

A one-lane wooden bridge on Squilax-Anglemont Road is being kept wet to help protect it from fire should embers from the Lower East Adams Lake fire begin to spread close to Shuswap Lake.

Sprinklers have been set up to water the bridge, which spans Scotch Creek just north of the lakeside community of the same name.

“It’s critical infrastructure because it’s a one road in one road out area, and the bridge is wooden so it may be more susceptible to embers,” said Tracy Hughes, communications co-ordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“So they are watering that bridge so that it is less susceptible.”

Scotch Creek and nearby Lee Creek have been on evacuation alert since Wednesday. BC Wildfire Service officials are worried winds expected to hit the area late Thursday night could push the 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire south toward the communities.

Hughes said the bridge has been identified as the most critical piece of infrastructure in the area.

“That is probably the No. 1 priority for infrastructure because it is the main access point,” she said.

“There are some forest service roads toward Seymour Arm, but they tend to be rough. We know transportation options are limited so the priority is to keep that road open both for residents if they need to evacuate but also to get firefighters in.”

UPDATE: 2:17 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials are sharing some details about when an evacuation order might be issued for the Scotch Creek area in the North Shuswap.

It won’t necessarily be if flames from the 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire threaten structures, it will be if and when conditions are right for embers to begin falling in the community.

“If there is ever the chance of that fire moving down south far enough that embers could be transferred, that would be when we would need an order to happen — most likely before that actually happened,” Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet.

“That’s so that structure protection people have access to all the roadways and people are out of the way.”

In such a situation, Tower said, structure protection crews would set up a system of pumps and hoses over private properties.

“It limits [residents’] abilities to to get in and out of their houses,” he said.

“So more so the trigger would be if there is any need of more heavy presence of structure protection in either Lee Creek or Scotch Creek, combined with any potential for embers or potentially the fire itself impacting the community.”

Challenging winds are expected to hit the Lower East Adams Lake fire area late Thursday night. Lee Creek and Scotch Creek have been on evacuation alert since Wednesday.

UPDATE: 1:16 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service officials say a “wind event” that is expected to challenge crews fighting an aggressive blaze north of Chase is taking longer than anticipated to arrive, which could pose a new set of problems.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District placed Scotch Creek and Lee Creek on evacuation alert on Wednesday and said Thursday that they are preparing to potentially upgrade those alerts to orders.

Officials across B.C. are saying the forecast — strong, shifting winds and potential dry lightning — has the potential to create very challenging conditions for wildfires.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet the wind gusts are expected to arrive at Lower East Adams Lake at about 11 p.m. — hours later than previously expected.

“With that it will be more active overnight, which is a little bit more difficult for us in that we might have limited ability to fly helicopters and that kind of stuff if it’s in the overnight period,” he said.

Structure protection crews arrived in the North Shuswap on Wednesday and got right to work, Tower said.

“They set up about 30 homes with structure protection yesterday, and they’ll be back in there today,” he said.

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional Districtp

UPDATE: 11:04 a.m.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is preparing to upgrade evacuation alerts in place for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek to evacuation orders.

While the orders haven’t yet been issued, wind conditions are not favourable for this afternoon and the agency says now is the time to prepare for an evacuation.

Residents in the lakeside communities are being asked to prepare grab-and-go bags and important personal items, and to make sure their Alertable app includes the Columbia Shuswap Electoral Area F.

The emergency program is asking residents to make arrangements to stay with family and friends in case of an evacuation, or, if this isn’t an option, accommodation needs will be discussed at an emergency reception centre.

If residents leave the area and the order is issued while away, they won’t be allowed to return, even to pick up family members or pets.

Residents are being asked to have arrangements in place in for anyone planning on staying behind.

Should the evacuation order be given, access on the Squilax-Anglemont Road may be converted to one-way access out of the area except for emergency vehicles.

People can pre-register for emergency support services by visiting the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Hall, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as long as the Alert status remains.

Residents in the areas of St. Ives, Seymour arm and Anglement are asked to prepare to have enough resources on hand to shelter in place for 72 hours in case of limited road access.

The BC Wildfire service and the Shuswap Emergency Program are planning and staging structure protection sprinklers in the area, with the Squilax-Anglemont Road being watered to help protect the access point from the fire.

Anyone wishing to provide housing to potential evacuees can fill out an accommodation form on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says parts of the North Shuswap could be ordered to evacuate today or tomorrow.

BCWS said a severe wind event is forecast to arrive in the area before the weekend, and now is the time to protect properties and structures from the 10-000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

A cold front coming from northern B.C. is expected to arrive later in the evening on Thursday, and BCWS said fire activity will increase as the front gets closer to the over 10,000-hectare wildfire, burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek.

There are 18 structural fire trucks and two 40,000-gallon mobile water tanks deployed to nearby structures, with additional 10,000-gallon water tanks being deployed today.

Across Adams Lake, BCWS said growth is also expected to occur across the lake at the 3,287-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire when the wind event occurs.

Growth on the fire may be diminished due to previous fire activity that has removed available fuels on the fire’s eastern side.

Around 136 hectare of growth was recorded on Tuesday, with no uniform direction of spread as the perimeter just got slightly larger around much of the fire.

The Lower East Adams Lake blaze has 39 wildland firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze, 30 pieces of heavy equipment and 80 structure protection personnel.

The Bush Creek East fire has 81 firefighting personnel, 22 pieces of heavy equipment and 21 structure personnel assigned to the fire.

There are 14 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning between Adams Lake and Lee Creek.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Strong winds in the forecast have the potential to push an aggressive wildfire burning near Adams Lake further east and then south, according to the BC Wildfire Service, potentially challenging guards and threatening homes.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. On Wednesday, Lee Creek and Scotch Creek were placed on evacuation alert.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet winds on Thursday are expected to push the fire further east. He said a shift in winds expected before the weekend — Thursday or Friday — could then push the fire south, potentially toward Lee Creek and Scotch Creek.

“We are just wanting to give people an alert, a heads up that you might have to be placed under evacuation order at some point,” he said.

“So giving people time to do whatever they need to do to prepare for that.”

Tower said fire activity on the blaze on Wednesday was relatively low.

