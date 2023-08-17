CSRD warns of potential evacuations soon in North Shuswap

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

UPDATE: 11:04 a.m.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is preparing to upgrade evacuation alerts in place for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek to evacuation orders.

While the orders haven’t yet been issued, wind conditions are not favourable for this afternoon and the agency says now is the time to prepare for an evacuation.

Residents in the lakeside communities are being asked to prepare grab-and-go bags and important personal items, and to make sure their Alertable app includes the Columbia Shuswap Electoral Area F.

The emergency program is asking residents to make arrangements to stay with family and friends in case of an evacuation, or, if this isn’t an option, accommodation needs will be discussed at an emergency reception centre.

If residents leave the area and the order is issued while away, they won’t be allowed to return, even to pick up family members or pets.

Residents are being asked to have arrangements in place in for anyone planning on staying behind.

Should the evacuation order be given, access on the Squilax-Anglemont Road may be converted to one-way access out of the area except for emergency vehicles.

People can pre-register for emergency support services by visiting the Scotch Creek Lee Creek Fire Hall, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as long as the Alert status remains.

Residents in the areas of St. Ives, Seymour arm and Anglement are asked to prepare to have enough resources on hand to shelter in place for 72 hours in case of limited road access.

The BC Wildfire service and the Shuswap Emergency Program are planning and staging structure protection sprinklers in the area, with the Squilax-Anglemont Road being watered to help protect the access point from the fire.

Anyone wishing to provide housing to potential evacuees can fill out an accommodation form on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says parts of the North Shuswap could be ordered to evacuate today or tomorrow.

BCWS said a severe wind event is forecast to arrive in the area before the weekend, and now is the time to protect properties and structures from the 10-000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

A cold front coming from northern B.C. is expected to arrive later in the evening on Thursday, and BCWS said fire activity will increase as the front gets closer to the over 10,000-hectare wildfire, burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek.

There are 18 structural fire trucks and two 40,000-gallon mobile water tanks deployed to nearby structures, with additional 10,000-gallon water tanks being deployed today.

Across Adams Lake, BCWS said growth is also expected to occur across the lake at the 3,287-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire when the wind event occurs.

Growth on the fire may be diminished due to previous fire activity that has removed available fuels on the fire’s eastern side.

Around 136 hectare of growth was recorded on Tuesday, with no uniform direction of spread as the perimeter just got slightly larger around much of the fire.

The Lower East Adams Lake blaze has 39 wildland firefighting personnel assigned to the blaze, 30 pieces of heavy equipment and 80 structure protection personnel.

The Bush Creek East fire has 81 firefighting personnel, 22 pieces of heavy equipment and 21 structure personnel assigned to the fire.

There are 14 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake and will update this story as more information is known.

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

Strong winds in the forecast have the potential to push an aggressive wildfire burning near Adams Lake further east and then south, according to the BC Wildfire Service, potentially challenging guards and threatening homes.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. On Wednesday, Lee Creek and Scotch Creek were placed on evacuation alert.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet winds on Thursday are expected to push the fire further east. He said a shift in winds expected before the weekend — Thursday or Friday — could then push the fire south, potentially toward Lee Creek and Scotch Creek.

“We are just wanting to give people an alert, a heads up that you might have to be placed under evacuation order at some point,” he said.

“So giving people time to do whatever they need to do to prepare for that.”

Tower said fire activity on the blaze on Wednesday was relatively low.

Castanet is monitoring the Lower East Adams Lake fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.