BCWS officials say forecast winds could push Lower East Adams Lake fire south

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning between Adams Lake and Lee Creek.

Strong winds in the forecast have the potential to push an aggressive wildfire burning near Adams Lake further east and then south, according to the BC Wildfire Service, potentially challenging guards and threatening homes.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek. On Wednesday, Lee Creek and Scotch Creek were placed on evacuation alert.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, told Castanet winds on Thursday are expected to push the fire further east. He said a shift in winds expected before the weekend — Thursday or Friday — could then push the fire south, potentially toward Lee Creek and Scotch Creek.

“We are just wanting to give people an alert, a heads up that you might have to be placed under evacuation order at some point,” he said.

“So giving people time to do whatever they need to do to prepare for that.”

Tower said fire activity on the blaze on Wednesday was relatively low.

