Structure protection crews arrive in North Shuswap as officials watch wind

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This BCWS map shows the updated perimeter of the Lower East Adams Lake fire on Wednesday morning, as well as the nearby Bush Creek East fire burning west of Adams Lake. This map does not show the evacuation alert put in place on Wednesday morning for the Lee Creek area.

UPDATE: 5:21 p.m.

Structure protection crews are on the ground in the North Shuswap, devising plans to protect homes in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek from an aggressive wildfire burning nearby.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said forecast windy conditions have crews worried the blaze could potentially move east and south before the end of the week. For that reason, he said, structure protection crews are in the community putting together a plan.

“Essentially at this point they are triaging structures and making a structure protection plan,” he said.

Scotch Creek and Lee Creek were both placed on evacuation alert on Wednesday.

UPDATE: 4:42 p.m.

The vacation vibe in the North Shuswap changed on Wednesday when evacuation alerts were put in place for Scotch Creek and Lee Creek due to a fast-moving wildfire burning nearby.

That’s what local residents told Castanet as many tourists packed up and left.

“It was normal until this morning, and then this morning was a little bit somber,” Max Cerquo, who owns The Raven Coffee Shop in Scotch Creek, told Castanet.

“We have quite a little crew that comes here for coffee every morning and you could definitely see concern on everybody’s face. So yeah, it’s a little close to home now.”

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek, prompting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue evacuation alerts for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek on Wednesday.

Cerquo said the alerts seemed to change everything.

“It was like it seemed really far away,” he said of the fire. “Now it seems very close.”

Esso employee Beth Pilling said she’s seen a steady stream of tourists gassing up to get home — or to be prepared to flee at a moment’s notice.

“As you can see, it’s been pretty hair straight back, just vehicles getting fuel all day long,” she said.

“A lot of people are leaving, a lot of people are just getting ready and making sure that they’re filled up so that … they’ll be ready to go.”

Pharmacare worker Amber MacDuff said she’s still seeing people coming into the community, despite a plea from CSRD officials to have tourists stay away.

“I don’t think people take it very seriously,” she said. “The fire is a lot closer than people seem to think and we still have a lot of tourists coming in even with the evacuation alert.”

Many businesses in the North Shuswap were planning to close early on Wednesday as a result of the wildfire situation.

UPDATE: 3:43 p.m.

A long line of traffic can be seen Wednesday afternoon leaving the North Shuswap after vacation hot spots Scotch Creek and Lee Creek were placed on evacuation alert due to a nearby wildfire.

A Castanet reporter in the area said a steady flow of traffic could be seen departing along Squilax-Anglemont Road and Highway 1. BC Wildfire Service crews could also be seen assembling in Lee Creek.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about four kilometres north of Lee Creek, according to the BCWS.

The fire saw substantial growth overnight Tuesday, prompting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to issue evacuation alerts for Lee Creek and Scotch Creek.

The CSRD also asked tourists in the North Shuswap to consider cutting their trips short and heading home early.

UPDATE: 1:21 p.m.

An evacuation alert on Shuswap Lake has been expanded to include Scotch Creek.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the expanded alert area on Wednesday afternoon in response to the 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which saw significant growth overnight.

The expanded alert ares includes all of Scotch Creek and Upper Meadow Creek.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is about four kilometres north of the closest structure in Lee Creek.

UPDATE: 12:24 p.m.

With the lakeside Shuswap community of Lee Creek on evacuation alert due to a fast-moving wildfire burning nearby, officials are asking tourists to consider packing up and leaving early.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire is burning about 20 kilometres north of Chase. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is about four kilometres north of the nearest structure in Lee Creek following significant growth overnight, nearly doubling in size.

After issuing an evacuation alert for Lee Creek on Wednesday morning, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is now asking tourists in the area to consider going home.

“With an evacuation alert in place for Lee Creek, it is time for visitors to think about packing up and heading home,” the CSRD said in a post on social media.

“Now is not the time to come into or through an evacuation alert area with an active fire situation. We will be pleased to welcome you once the situation is safe.”

The BC Wildfire Service updated its size estimate for the fire late Wednesday morning, increasing the size from 6,500 hectares to 10,000 hectares.

UPDATE: 10:36 a.m.

Significant overnight growth on a wildfire north of Chase has caused an evacuation alert to be issued for Lee Creek, but the fire isn’t expected to reach the community.

The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire is currently mapped at 6,505 hectares in size and is burning 21 kilometres north of Chase.

Forest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said more moderate winds and slightly cooler temperatures thanks to the high amounts of smoke today could reduce the fire's behaviour.

“Just with the weather incoming, always the possibility that the fire does start to move further south,” said Tower.

“More than what say we would necessarily be anticipating based on winds tomorrow being from the southwest, but just because there was pretty expansive growth last night to the east, it's a large area now that has the potential to find its way south.”

Tower said the evacuation alert is precautionary and the current forecast isn’t suggesting the fire will make its way all the way south to the community.

According to BCWS, the fire is 1.5 kilometres north of the power line and about four kilometres north of the nearest structures in Lee Creek.

Tower said the fire is still north of the machine guard being constructed on the fire’s southern flank, but is getting “pretty close to it.”

The southern guard is connecting existing roads, guards and rock features and will be further supported by the power lines as a contingency line.

Tower said additional growth is expected today on the blaze.

Across the lake, the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire has seen minimal growth despite increased fire behaviour.

Tower said a machine guard on the fire’s northern flank is just about completed.

“At the very northern tip, there's about there's about a couple 100 meters or so of guard that needs to be done,” said Tower.

“What they'll be doing working going forward is just putting together pumps and hoses along that machine guard and then working where they can.”

Fire behaviour remains elevated overnight due to increased winds, hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

BCWS said re-ignition of hot spots can be expected across the blaze due to conditions over the coming days.

There are currently 43 wildland firefighters, 15 structure protection personnel and 20 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

The Bush Creek East fire has 123 firefighters, 21 structure protection personnel and 22 pieces of heavy equipment assigned as well.

There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Photo: SEP

ORIGINAL: 9:08 a.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Lee Creek due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Shuswap Emergency Program issued the alert Wednesday morning.

The fire is increasing in risk to additional properties in Area F of the CSRD, officials say.

Residents should prepare for a possible evacuation. As much notice as possible will be given prior to an evacuation, "however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions," the CSRD says.

The alert is in effect for all of Lee Creek, including the following areas:

Adams Pit Road

Beatrice Road

Clubhouse Lane

Cottonwood Drive and Cottonwood Drive North

Demster Road

Eagle Lane

Eva Road

Freeman Road

Heron Lane

1439, 1449, 1647, 1649 Holding Road

Hopwood Road

Lee Creek Drive

Mabry Road

Marina Way

Osprey Lane

Rainbow Lane

Simpson Road

Sockeye Lane

2199 TO 3087 Squilax-Anglemont Road

View Road

A structure protection unit was also moved to the Gateway Lakeview Resort entrance on Tuesday, and another is staged at the Scotch Creek Lee Creek firehall.

An evacuation order remains in effect for Adams Lake Indian Band lands south of the Adams Lake ferry terminal.

Fire behaviour is expected to remain elevated, along with higher winds.

Currently, 43 wildland firefighters, aircraft and 18 pieces of heavy equipment are working to complete the hand line on the southwest guard.