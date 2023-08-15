Winds expected to fan growth on Adams Lake fires as conditions become hotter, drier

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Aerial image of Dorian Bay with burned area above.

Winds are expected to pick up near two Adams Lake fires Tuesday afternoon as conditions remain hot and dry, but the BC Wildfire Service says there’s no current threat to structures in the area.

The 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake fire, burning 21 kilometres north of Chase, is likely to see some growth on its north and northeast flanks due to the increased wind.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said there will probably be “quite a bit” of growth on the fire’s east side.

“There's a substantial wind events coming through starting today into Thursday, so we're expecting some quite visible smoke in terms of a column developing potentially,” said Tower.

“It would be burning away from the creek. So the winds would be pushing it in a north or northeast direction, so it's not headed south.”

Tower said high amounts of smoke will be visible, but the fire isn’t expected to move in a quick manner and will be growing away from nearby communities.

According to BCWS, less smoke should be produced by tomorrow and will be blowing away from Lee Creek given the forecasted wind direction.

The elevated fire behaviour is likely to last until Thursday when winds are expected to die down again and temperatures will drop.

Crews have completed guard construction along the south end of the fire along the Lee Creek forest service road.

Patrols for hot spots will continue along the fire’s active perimeter as ongoing preparations for small scale planned ignitions operations continue to bring the down to control lines by removing potential fuel.

Across Adams Lake, the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire will likely see increased winds blowing west and potentially southwest, which are expected to remain overnight.

Crews are continuing to mop up the northern and western edges of the fire, while heavy equipment works to tie in guard on the northwest section of the fire.

Structure protection crews are continuing to conduct patrols for hotspots and maintain established water systems, including systems at boat access sites.

There are 43 wildland firefighters, 14 structure protection personnel and 18 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

The Bush Creek East fire has 105 firefighters, 19 structure protection personnel and 20 pieces of heavy equipment assigned as well.

There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake and will update this story as more information is known.