Helmet may have minimized injuries after bike rider hit by car

Photo: Google Street View

A teen is in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops after the e-bike he was riding collided with a car in Blind Bay last Friday.

And, according to Salmon Arm RCMP, a motorcycle helmet the 17-year-old was wearing at the time of the crash may have minimize injuries.

"The construction standards of the helmet as opposed to a standard bicycle helmet no doubt minimized the injuries sustained in this collision," said Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West.

According to witnesses and CCTV footage from the area, the Blind Bay resident was "travelling at speed on an e-bike" on Cedar Drive.

While negotiating a corner, the bike crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The rider of the bike became lodged under the vehicle.

"The rider was extracted from under the vehicle and was transported to hospital in Kamloops.

"The operator of the bike suffered serious injuries which the hospital is treating in ICU."