Increased intensity expected on Adams Lake fires, but no structures imminently threatened

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Aerial image of Dorian Bay with burned area above.

Increased fire behaviour and potential growth is expected on two fires near Adams Lake, but there is currently no imminent threat to properties or structures

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, burning 21 kilometres north of Chase, has the possibility of growing eastward.

“So expectation that there for sure could be some growth and movement on that one, but in an eastward manner,” said Tower.

Increased fire behaviour is expected over the coming week due to higher temperatures, decreased humidity and the possibility of wind gusts up to 20 km/h.

According to BCWS, crews are continuing to work on building and maintaining guards and are conducting small hand ignitions to tie into the guard.

Across Adams Lake, the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire is expected to see increased fire behaviour, as well.

“It's somewhat of a similar story, other than it has already kind of burnt down to where it can on that Eastern side,” said Tower.

“This one has the most potential in terms of expectation for some further growth, but it is in a somewhat favourable direction that expectation of growth and that is not kind of burning, directly south towards some of the other more populated area.”

Crews are continuing to mop up the northern and western edges of the fire, while heavy equipment works to tie in guard on the northwest section of the fire.

Structure protection crews assigned to the blaze are continuing to conduct patrols for hot spots and testing and maintaining systems, including systems on cabins with boat access.

Tower said neither fire is imminently threatening any properties or structures.

More smoke in the surrounding communities are expected over the coming week due to the increased fire behaviour at both wildfires.

There are 45 wildland firefighters, 14 structure protection personnel and 20 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake fire.

The Bush Creek East fire has 79 firefighters, 27 structure protection personnel and 28 pieces of heavy equipment assigned as well.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake and will update this story as more information is known.