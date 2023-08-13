Guard construction, mopping up continuing at Adams Lake after evacuation orders downgraded

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Aerial image of Dorian Bay with burned area above.

BC Wildfire Service crews are continuing guard construction on two Adams Lake wildfires, after evacuation orders were rescinded yesterday for various properties near the fires.

According to BCWS, crews working the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, located 21 kilometres north of Chase, are continuing to mop up and patrol along Rawson Road north.

A fuel free guard is continuing to be constructed along Rock Bluff and on the east side of Nick Creek.

Multiple properties were taken off evacuation alert yesterday on both the east and west sides of Adams Lake.

“We put the community back to alert there rather than on order, so we're feeling reasonably comfortable,” said Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer.

Across the lake, guard construction is continuing along the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire.

“There's a big guard going in on the west, there's another guy going in along the southern edge. But again, very steep, very hard to do, so that’s what's taking a while,” said Oldroyd.

“There's also a guard going in northern edge to stop any further spread toward that Agate Bay Area.”

Structure protection crews are continuing tactical patrols for hot spots, testing and maintaining systems, including those established at cabins with boat-access.

Currently, 45 wildland firefighters, 19 structure protection resources and 20 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake blaze.

There are also 140 firefighters, 23 structure protection personnel and 29 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the Bush Creek East fire.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake, and will update this story as more information is known.