CSRD, TNRD downgrade evacuation orders to alerts east of Adams Lake

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Aerial image of Dorian Bay with burned area above.

UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has rescinded evacuation orders that were put in place for several properties along Rawson Road, east of Adams Lake.

These properties were evacuated on Aug. 2 in response to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

In a news release, the CSRD said the evacuation order for properties located from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Rd. has been downgraded to an evacuation alert. The change took effect on Saturday at noon.

“The evacuation alert remains in effect for all areas previously under evacuation order,” the CSRD said.

“This includes the communities of Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach.”

Residents can return to their homes, but might have to leave again on short notice if an evacuation order is re-issued.

An evacuation alert remains in place for the northern part of Tsutswecw Park.

The CSRD said evacuation orders remain for areas south of the Adams Lake Ferry, which are under the jurisdiction of the Adams Lake Indian Band.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has also rescinded evacuation orders put in place for two properties, one on Rawson Road and the other on Bugcamp Creek-Adams East Forest Service Road.

More information can be found on the CSRD and TNRD websites.

Photo: CSRD Evacuation orders for properties on the east of Adams Lake have been rescinded, the CSRD announced Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded an evacuation order to alert on Saturday, for the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire for two properties.

The order was issued originally on Aug. 2 from the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as the wildfire raged on.

The two addressed properties in Lower North Thompson now pulled off order are

2992 Rawson Road, in the vicinity of McLeod Point

3500 Bugcamp Creek-Adams East FSR

This also includes all areas as outlined in the attached map.

Should conditions change, the TNRD said an Evacuation Order will be reinstated as necessary.

For more information and to access the interactive Emergency Map, visit: tnrd.ca/emergency

ORIGINAL: 10:34 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews working on two Adams Lake fires will continue constructing guards and patrolling for hot spots, on what is expected to be the last day of mild weather before hot temperatures return.

At the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, firefighters continue to patrol and mop up along Rawson Road north.

Crews are continuing to construct a fuel-free guard along Rock Bluff and on the east side of Nick Creek.

Structure protection personnel are conducting patrols for hot spots, testing and maintaining systems, and taking down systems in certain approved areas.

BCWS said it is trying to get evacuation orders in Dorian Bay and along Rawson Road lifted as soon as possible, and officials say more information will available later on Saturday.

On the west side of Adams Lake, crews are continuing to construct hand guard and machine guard at the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire.

Mop up objectives are continuing along Adams Forest Service Road and the fire perimeter.

Structure protection personnel are continuing to test and maintain systems, including those set up at boat-access cabins, and conducting tactical patrols for hot spots.

On Saturday, there are 67 firefighters and 19 structure protection personnel responding to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, along with 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

More than 130 firefighters, along with 23 structure protection personnel and 29 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

BCWS reminded the public that boats on Adams Lake should be kept well away from areas where air tankers or helicopters are operating.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake, and will update this story as more information is known.