BCWS crews continue work at Adams Lake wildfires ahead of hot weather

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Aerial image of Dorian Bay with burned area above.

BC Wildfire Service crews working on two Adams Lake fires will continue constructing guards and patrolling for hot spots, on what is expected to be the last day of mild weather before hot temperatures return.

At the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, firefighters continue to patrol and mop up along Rawston Road north.

Crews are continuing to construct a fuel-free guard along Rock Bluff and on the east side of Nick Creek.

Structure protection personnel are conducting patrols for hot spots, testing and maintaining systems, and taking down systems in certain approved areas.

BCWS said it is trying to get evacuation orders in Dorian Bay and along Rawston Road lifted as soon as possible, and officials say more information will available later on Saturday.

On the west side of Adams Lake, crews are continuing to construct hand guard and machine guard at the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire.

Mop up objectives are continuing along Adams Forest Service Road and the fire perimeter.

Structure protection personnel are continuing to test and maintain systems, including those set up at boat-access cabins, and conducting tactical patrols for hot spots.

On Saturday, there are 67 firefighters and 19 structure protection personnel responding to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, along with 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

More than 130 firefighters, along with 23 structure protection personnel and 29 pieces of heavy equipment have been deployed to the Bush Creek East wildfire.

BCWS reminded the public that boats on Adams Lake should be kept well away from areas where air tankers or helicopters are operating.

Castanet is monitoring the wildfires burning near Adams Lake, and will update this story as more information is known.