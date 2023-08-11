Two spot fires in Shuswap are no longer at risk of getting bigger

Photo: Brendan Kergin

There is some good news on the wildfire front.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reporting the BC Wildfire Service has declared the fire at Beach Bay as officially out and it has been removed from the BC Wildfire dashboard.

The fire at Angle Mountain, across from the Narrows, is listed as being held, meaning it is not likely to spread beyond its predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The Beach Bay fire was discovered Friday at 9:30 a.m. and a four-person, RapAttack crew responded to the fire.

The Angle Mountain fire was discovered Wednesday and was mapped at 0.09 of a hectare.

Both fires are believed to have started from lightning strikes from the thunderstorm activity on Aug. 9.