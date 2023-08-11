BCWS camp sets up at Squilax airfield as firefighting efforts continue at Adams Lake wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A helicopter buckets water over the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

A BC Wildfire Service base camp set up at the Squilax airfield started operations on Thursday night, providing space for hundreds of firefighters battling wildfires on either side of Adams Lake.

Andy Oldroyd, BCWS fire information officer, said the fire camp has space for about 280 firefighters, with new reinforcements on the way.

“We’ve got 100 Brazilians going in there, I think they are arriving today and heading out that way,” Oldroyd said.

He said the crews from Brazil will be working on the three wildfires across the Adams Lake complex. These include the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires, burning on either side of Adams Lake, as well as the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

Oldroyd said fire activity on the fires near Adams Lake has been slowed over the past few days due to ongoing cool weather and increased humidity, but the situation is expected to change as temperatures start to climb.

According to BCWS, the 6,505-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire still has potential to impact communities to the south. Oldroyd said crews are working on a fire guard, which was nearing completion on Thursday.

“Obviously that guard line there is to prevent the fire from spreading too far south, to try and protect those communities around Lee Creek,” he said.

He said crews are also working around homes in Dorian Bay and along Rawston Road, trying to get the evacuation order lifted as soon as possible.

“We're doing some work in and around the community there to make sure that the trees are safe, and we're good to let people in. And we're working on a decision for that over the next, hopefully the next 24 hours,” Oldroyd said, noting no decision has been made yet.

According to BCWS, there are about 43 firefighters, 38 structure protection crew, and 18 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the Lower East Adams Lake fire, with air support available.

To the west of Adams Lake, where the 3,061-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire is located, crews continue to work on hand guards along the west flank of the fire. Helicopters will provide bucketing support as heavy equipment continues to construct guard.

Oldroyd said structure protection gear used for cabins and homes along the west shore of Adams Lake where the Bush Creek wildfire was burning is now being reviewed by BCWS.

“The fire had been through and burned through that area, and we've not lost any cabins, so it's probably safe there and we're going to start reviewing the structure protection equipment,” he said.

Oldroyd said especially as temperatures rise over the weekend, people using the lake are reminded they need to make sure boats are keeping well out of the way of skimmers and helicopters as they fight the nearby wildfires.