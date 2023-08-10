Body of missing man found in Sicamous home

Photo: Pixels

A missing person report has turned into a homicide investigation for police in Sicamous after the discovery of a body.

According to RCMP, on Aug. 2 a man was reported missing and an investigation into his whereabouts was initiated.

“During the investigation, information came to light that the disappearance was the result of foul play and the [major crimes unit] was called in to take conduct of the investigation,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

On Aug. 5, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Sicamous where a body was located and police now confirm they are conducting a homicide investigation.

“At this time, and in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, police are not releasing further information about the missing person or the homicide investigation,” Grandy said.

“The investigation remains a priority for the [major crime unit] and Sicamous RCMP and police would like to advise the public this was a targeted incident and that they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.”