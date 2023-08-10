Rain helped slow fire activity at East Adams Lake and Bush Creek fires

Photo: BCWS East Adams Lake fire

Some much-needed precipitation has given fire crews an assist on two fires burning on either side of Adams Lake.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Andy Oldroyb says precipitation fell Wednesday on both the East Adams Lake and Bush Creek fires.

It wasn't a lot of rain, but the cooler, damper weather helped slow activity at both fires.

The Bush Creek fire, on the west side of Adams Lake, was last mapped at just over 3,000 hectares, while the East Adams Lake fire was last mapped at 6,505 hectares.

Oldroyb says there has been little growth over the past 24 hours.

The focus “is still building guards on the northern and southern sections of both of those fires, and structural protection in and around the communities that are affected.”

Officials will also be reviewing evacuation orders and alerts today, to see what, if any changes, are warranted.

However, fire activity is expected to increase as temperatures rise this weekend.

Forecasters are calling for some precipitation and higher humidity in the region today.

“Depending on the weather conditions and associated fire movement over the coming days, (East Adams Lake) has the potential to impact communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek,” a statement on the BCWS website says.

Fire crews will be setting up a base camp at Squilax, near Chase, today.

“The camp will open this evening for crews from Kamloops, who will be moving up to there, which is closer to those fires,” Oldroyb says.

The camp has room for 260 personnel.

The Adams Lake fire is being actioned by 41 fighters, along with 15 pieces of heavy equipment and 33 structure protection resources.

Bush Creek is being actioned by 29 firefighters, 28 pieces of heavy equipment and structural protection.

There are 12 helicopters assigned to the two fires.